'Game on': Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on restoring 'parity' to fully compete with Championship rivals - including Leeds United and Burnley

AMID an intense four-way fight for automatic promotion to the Premier League, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder finally believes his squad now has ‘parity’ with others.

In need of replenishment to boost their numbers in terms of senior options at Championship level, United have done just that in the winter window, bringing in Tom Cannon, Ben Brereton Diaz, Harry Clarke and Hamza Choudhury.

The promotion-chasers have also tabled a bid for a centre-half ahead of Monday's deadline.

With Tom Davies and Kieffer Moore set to be in contention shortly - the latter has been earmarked to return in time for the home game with Middlesbrough on February 12, while the former could be in the reckoning for the clash against Portsmouth on February 8 - United are finally fit for purpose, according to their manager.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, pictured after the recent win over Norwich City. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Wilder’s second-placed side, who visit Derby County on Saturday, are two points behind leaders Leeds United and one in front of Burnley. They are three points ahead of Sunderland, in fourth.

Wilder, who has Gus Hamer back from a two-match ban today, said: "We have restored parity, so it's game on. There have never been excuses, but it’s been a fact.

"We have had a fabulous window so far and restored parity with the likes of the teams who are after being promoted and getting out of the league.

"We are well into the second part of the season and are coming into the last third and you need experience and players who have been through that process and strength in depth to cope with the schedule and injuries and suspensions and loss of form.

Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury, who has joined Sheffield United on loan.

“Now we are in a position when I am looking and selecting and going ‘that's a difficult decision, what do we do, can we do something tactically as well to change the way we play to give us the best opportunities to win a game’.

With their squad strength augmented, Wilder says that some of the club’s academy talents and young professionals who have fleshed out their bench in the first half of the season when numbers were low, are likely to head out on loan ahead of the window.

Several, including the likes of Louie Marsh and Ryan One, have been attracting plenty of loan interest, including some Yorkshire clubs.

