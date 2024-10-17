When footballers have success together, they become team-mates for life. Their manager becomes their manager for life.

So when it came to dealing with the death of George Baldock last week, aged 31, Chris Wilder was not just looking after current Sheffield United players, but former ones too.

The Greece wing-back was an integral part of a group who led the Blades from League One (he joined in the Championship) to ninth in the Premier League. On returning for a second spell as manager, Wilder broke that group up, releasing Baldock and others, but wherever they are now, they remain his players.

"They call me gaffer still and I tell them not to," reveals Wilder, who has to get his current squad in the right frame of mind for Friday's Championship game at Leeds United.

"I had messages from Oli Mac (McBurnie), John Egan, Flecky (John Fleck), Sharpy (Billy Sharp), Didzy (David McGoldrick), Dean Henderson.

"You saw the reaction of the Greek players and everyone connected to that federation. It's not like he played 10, 15 years (for them) and it's a very national side.

"It's maybe a strange situation someone coming from Buckinghamshire and pulling on a Greek shirt. It was plain to see what they thought about him as a player and most importantly as a person."

Wilder explained why the bonds are that much closer than with many work-mates.

BOND: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder gives instructions to George Baldock

"I think people don't realise how close these boys are," he says, still understandably looking slightly drained. "The culture we try to create, the unity, the environment, the togetherness which there to be a successful football team, there's relationships right the way through.

"They're together five or six days a week, getting in at nine o'clock and going home at half-three, four, travelling on coaches, training every day, in hotels for away games, their connection is huge.

"You might see an aunty or uncle once every three or four weeks, you might see a friend once every two or three months but these boys are in each other's pockets 24/7 for 10, 11 months of the season.

"The night it happened I spoke to John Fleck and he was on the phone to George that afternoon.

MEMORIES: Tributes at Bramall Lane for ex-Sheffield United player George Baldock, later added to by Sheffield Wednesday when they visited for an under-21 game

"But we have to get on with life and we have to do what's right and what George would have wanted us to do and how he would have wanted us to act."

Wilder was asked if his part was akin to "father" of the group.

"Not far off," he replies. "We had some bust-ups but as long as we're on the same path, trying to achieve the same goals, as long as we have respect for each other, that's okay.

"I like to think I've got that respect – it has to be earned – and the players have certainly got my respect, especially from George's point of view how he fought for everything. He didn't come straight out of Man City's academy and go straight into their first team, play for England 1,000 times and win the Ballon d'Or.

MAKING HIS POINT: Greek goalscorer Vangelis Pavlidis gestures towards his black armband in honour of former international team-mate George Baldock during his side's 2-1 win over England at Wembley

"Whatever George would have done afterwards – coaching, being an agent, selling hotdogs outside the ground – he would have been a success because that was his character."

Whilst looking after others, Wilder had his own grief to process.

"I was away," he says. "I got straight back to make the necessary phonecalls and connect with the players.

"My wife Francesca got to know Annabel (Baldock's widow) because going to games on a regular basis you see families and kids. Speaking to her was a great comfort.

"On the journey back I was gathering my thoughts and my memories of George. Then (it was) speaking everybody at the club about how we need to handle it and how we wanted it to look. It was really important we nailed that and I believe we did.

"I went to the club and the shirts and the flowers were starting to grow and grow.

"I thank Andy Holdsworth at Sheff Wednesday (where he manages the under-21s). There were 3,000 punters at an Under-21s game at Bramall Lane who observed the minute's silence impeccably.

"I always knew what (effect) he had on fellow players, staff and supporters but when it's visible in front of you, it definitely hits home."

Little over 48 hours after their team-mate's death Greece beat England at Wembley, pointing to black armbands and a No 2 shirt as they celebrated the goals.

The bulk of the Sheffield United players, though, have had to wait. One suspects the roar around Elland Road once Fridays remembrance is over and a full-blooded Yorkshire derby begins will be a great release.

"George would have loved to have played in this game," says Wilder.

"It's not the biggest event in the world on Friday night but it is important that we represent ourselves individually, as a team and a football club in the right manner. I'm sure Leeds United will do the same.