Gustavo Hamer knows his Sheffield United popularity hangs on performances on pitch
Hamer made a £15m move from Coventry City the day before the Blades' new Premier League season kicked off. To date it is their biggest signing of the summer, although Cameron Archer will exceed it by about £3m if and when a deal for an Aston Villa player who had coveted by Leeds United and Middlesbrough is tied up.
Hamer made a brilliant start to life at his new club, scoring an outstanding precise finish from the outside of the area in the 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.
"Scoring on your debut helps, but that’s what they want from me and demand from me – to perform and be a danger and score a goal or give an assist,” said the Brazilian-born Dutch youth international. “I think I can score more after this.
"You want to be loved, by the fans and the players and the club.
“But it depends how you play as well. You can’t just be good off the pitch and everyone loves you, and on it you don’t perform. You have to show yourself on the pitch as well, and I will do everything in my power to do that and keep going like this.”
Hamer plans to embrace the Steel City, rather than commuting from his current home.
“You don’t want to travel too long after a game or a training session,” he said. “You need to recover and think about your body. But I want to learn about the city as well, and I will soon learn about the area and the people around it.”