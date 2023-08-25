Gustavo Hamer says he wants to be loved at Sheffield United – and he knows performances will be more important than personality in achieving that.

Hamer made a brilliant start to life at his new club, scoring an outstanding precise finish from the outside of the area in the 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

"Scoring on your debut helps, but that’s what they want from me and demand from me – to perform and be a danger and score a goal or give an assist,” said the Brazilian-born Dutch youth international. “I think I can score more after this.

INSTANT IMPRESSION: Gustavo Hamer scored on his Sheffield United debut

"You want to be loved, by the fans and the players and the club.

“But it depends how you play as well. You can’t just be good off the pitch and everyone loves you, and on it you don’t perform. You have to show yourself on the pitch as well, and I will do everything in my power to do that and keep going like this.”

Hamer plans to embrace the Steel City, rather than commuting from his current home.