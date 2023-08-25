All Sections
Gustavo Hamer knows his Sheffield United popularity hangs on performances on pitch

Gustavo Hamer says he wants to be loved at Sheffield United – and he knows performances will be more important than personality in achieving that.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 25th Aug 2023, 06:30 BST

Hamer made a £15m move from Coventry City the day before the Blades' new Premier League season kicked off. To date it is their biggest signing of the summer, although Cameron Archer will exceed it by about £3m if and when a deal for an Aston Villa player who had coveted by Leeds United and Middlesbrough is tied up.

Hamer made a brilliant start to life at his new club, scoring an outstanding precise finish from the outside of the area in the 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

"Scoring on your debut helps, but that’s what they want from me and demand from me – to perform and be a danger and score a goal or give an assist,” said the Brazilian-born Dutch youth international. “I think I can score more after this.

INSTANT IMPRESSION: Gustavo Hamer scored on his Sheffield United debutINSTANT IMPRESSION: Gustavo Hamer scored on his Sheffield United debut
"You want to be loved, by the fans and the players and the club.

“But it depends how you play as well. You can’t just be good off the pitch and everyone loves you, and on it you don’t perform. You have to show yourself on the pitch as well, and I will do everything in my power to do that and keep going like this.”

Hamer plans to embrace the Steel City, rather than commuting from his current home.

“You don’t want to travel too long after a game or a training session,” he said. “You need to recover and think about your body. But I want to learn about the city as well, and I will soon learn about the area and the people around it.”

