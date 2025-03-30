To see Leeds United labour to a 2-2 draw the following day only added to the appreciation of the pep Sheffield United had in their step when kicking off the Championship run-in with a 3-1 win over Coventry City.

For football's elite 21st Century players, the phrase "international break" is a laughable misnomer.

At Championship level, some players and certainly their managers, get a well-deserved breather, but those who play international football remain firmly on the treadmill.

Thanks to his Bangladeshi heritage, Hamza Choudhury joined those ranks this month.

"The last time I saw him was walking out of Hillsborough a couple of weeks ago until Friday at six o'clock," said his manager Chris Wilder in a jokey tone, but all seriousness.

Choudhury had been through an emotionally draining "break" culminating in his international debut in a 0-0 draw in Shillong, India, in an Asian Cup qualifier played in the early hours of Wednesday UK time.

Yet it was Choudhury and Rhian Brewster – plus a brilliant Gustavo Hamer free-kick against his old club – who energised their team for a statement win against an in-form side which was more comfortable even than the scoreline made it look.

Two second-half minutes summed up 27-year-old Choudhury's tireless 89-minute contribution, steering a shot deflected over at one end, then throwing himself at Ben Sheaf's hammered effort at the other to protect a safe 3-0 lead.

TIRELESS: Hamza Choudhury of Sheffield United (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

As the most high-profile player to represent the country ranked 185 in the world, Choudhury was feted as a hero on Bangladesh duty, and was almost as popular in S2 when he was applauded off on Friday.

"He's not trained, he's not done anything from a tactical point of view, it's all been done remotely," revealed Wilder. "He landed late on Thursday, we gave him a quick MOT and a rub-down and chucked him out there.

"I asked if he was expecting what came (in Bangladesh) and he said no. He got taken to his parents' (old) house. He said the last time he went there was about 11 or 12 years ago.

"He's passionate about his country and his religion. You saw the reaction everybody gave him.

DECISIVE GOAL: Rhian Brewster (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

"So there was a lot from a mentality point of view he had to deal with because I should imagine it's energy-sapping for him, mentally as well as physically with the journey and then a tight game of football where he's helped his team get a result against maybe better quality opposition.

"He deserved every bit of appreciation he got from our supporters."

Brewster has had plenty of acclaim around South Yorkshire since scoring the only goal in the Blades' 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday a fortnight ago. It carried him to some less-heralded but more important landmarks when he next played.

When Brewster swept home Ben Brereton Diaz's pass to put to bed a game Coventry were just hinting they might get back into after Tyrese Campbell followed up Hamer's curling free-kick, it was his first Bramall Lane goal in three years.

NOT BAD FOR STARTERS: Gustavo Hamer curls Sheffield United in front from a first-half free-kick (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

It was also the first time he had scored in consecutive matches since July 2020.

As a player with a contract to earn this summer, his contribution to the club's final push is even bigger.

"We've seen a lift in Rhian," said his manager. "It was a big goal for him and an important one.

"If we'd have won two or 3-0 and Robbo (Jack Robinson) had scored and Gus and Rhian had it might just have been, 'We've won 3-0,' but the importance to him personally and our supporters (was huge).

"The supporters matched that in terms of their attitude towards him. All the players need love.

"I hope in the last three home games we can replicate that from a supporters' point of view, an atmosphere point of view... the energy our supporters give the players when they need it.

JOY: Chris Wilder celebrates Sheffield United's third goal (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

"For 10 minutes just after half-time it wasn't moans and groans, this that and the other, it was maybe just them thinking the players need our voice and they certainly got it.

"I'd like to think they enjoyed the last 20 to 25 minutes of the game because I thought we were really good, although I'm disappointed we haven't got a clean sheet."

Now others must keep it going.

"You saw the energy Callum (O'Hare) and Tom Cannon brought us off the bench, they weren't moaning and groaning," said Wilder. "Callum's played the most minutes of any (Blades) forward this season but he wanted to make a difference.

"Kieffer (Moore) wasn't able to come on, (or) Rob Holding (or) Jez (Rak-Sakyi) but they're all desperately trying to get into the team.

"Rhian was needed when he wasn't in the team and he's a great example to the other players that when he gets the opportunity he takes it and lifts the team again."