'Harsh, but we've not done enough': Sheffield United Women relegated from second tier

Head coach Ash Thompson has declared his “absolute faith in the future of the football club” despite Sheffield United’s relegation from the FA Women’s Championship being confirmed on Sunday by defeat to Southampton.

The Blades’ seven-year stay in the second tier is over just six seasons after they nearly ended it by winning promotion to the Women’s Super League.

As it is they find themselves sliding out of the division at a time when the second tier is becoming more professional.

Thompson took over amid a difficult summer for the club when there were only two contracted players, and he has been playing catch-up ever since, running out of time with one game to go and after managing just one league win all season.

Sheffield United Women have been relegated from the FA Women's Championship (Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

“The fans have kept coming despite the product deteriorating over the last four, five years,” said Thompson. “We as a group, knowing how difficult the summer was, with two contracted players when I came in, haven’t been able to fight against that slide or turn it around.

“The club as a whole have a lot of work to do and there’s been a lot of positive conversations in the last few weeks - it’s a shame that it’s got to this point - but I have absolute faith in the future of this club because it’s a massive club. You see that when you walk around the place, the fans staying right to the end, this club deserves to be in the Championship.”

Despite the demotion, Thompson reserved special praise for his players who fought to the end.

