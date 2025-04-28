'Harsh, but we've not done enough': Sheffield United Women relegated from second tier
The Blades’ seven-year stay in the second tier is over just six seasons after they nearly ended it by winning promotion to the Women’s Super League.
As it is they find themselves sliding out of the division at a time when the second tier is becoming more professional.
Thompson took over amid a difficult summer for the club when there were only two contracted players, and he has been playing catch-up ever since, running out of time with one game to go and after managing just one league win all season.
“The fans have kept coming despite the product deteriorating over the last four, five years,” said Thompson. “We as a group, knowing how difficult the summer was, with two contracted players when I came in, haven’t been able to fight against that slide or turn it around.
“The club as a whole have a lot of work to do and there’s been a lot of positive conversations in the last few weeks - it’s a shame that it’s got to this point - but I have absolute faith in the future of this club because it’s a massive club. You see that when you walk around the place, the fans staying right to the end, this club deserves to be in the Championship.”
Despite the demotion, Thompson reserved special praise for his players who fought to the end.
“It shows our heart, our desire, our character, that even at 3-1 with 10 minutes to go we’re still fighting,” he said after the 3-2 defeat to Southampton. “I haven’t been able to find one fault in their effort or application. But key moments passed us by today, key moments have passed us by in most games. It feels harsh, but we’ve not done enough.”