Has Iliman Ndiaye proved Sheffield United can rely on him in race to Premier League

The Blades had their No 9 back on Saturday but before substitute Billy Sharp got a kick, Iliman Ndiaye did his best impression of the captain to reach for the seatbelt in the box seat for the Championship’s last play-off place with a 1-0 win that should have been by a bigger margin.

Injuries almost always bite at this time of year but seldom as hard as at Bramall Lane, where the stress playing catch-up since November has put on bodies looks significant.

Sharp was on the bench against Cardiff City and until he came on, the Blades had to do without a proper centre-forward.

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield Utd celebrates scoring the winning goal against Cardiff City (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Oli McBurnie’s broken foot has ended his season; David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster’s were curtailed long ago. Oli Burke was scoring for play-off rivals Millwall having been loaned out alongside Lys Mousset in January. Just 18 years-old and yet to make his full debut, Will Osula was considered too raw to start, Daniel Jebbison to even make the bench.

In the last couple of games, the Blades have made do and mended with Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White, at their best between the lines, pushed further forward.

Three minutes into Saturday’s second half the ever-inventive Gibbs-White peeled right and crossed for Ndiaye to bullet home a centre-forward’s header for his second goal in three games.

The 22-year-old has stepped up since his manager said he was not doing enough to merit a place in the XI. Ndiaye has snatched his opportunity since injuries forced Paul Heckingbottom’s hand.

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield Utd scored for the second time in three games (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

“His last two games he’s performed well, both him and Morgan,” said Heckingbottom.

“We can’t hide away from what we miss in terms of someone leading the line but likewise it’s clear to see what they do bring, how they handle the ball and the problems they can pose.

“For one to be crossing and the other to be in the box is a big thing for their partnership, for their relationship and for us to be able to score goals.”

Ndiaye worked with Heckingbottom when he was Under-23s coach.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United in full flow against Cardiff City (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

“He was sort of on his way out,” he said. “He was seen as a No 10 and he didn’t really fit the system the club were playing (under Chris Wilder) but we moved him to play as one of the front two. He’s a good learner.

“My relationship with him now is different. I was his coach, his mentor, but he understands now it’s real when it’s first team. He’s probably seen me at his worst in the Under-23s but the (outside) judgements are harsher aren’t they?”

The margins for error are tighter too and the Blades were threatening to push their luck in a nervy start which saw Max Watters beat John Egan too easily, Wes Foderingham gift the ball to the centre-forward, Jordan Hugill and Leeds United loanee Cody Drameh go past Jack Robinson and Enda Stevens too comfortably and Foderingham only able to fingertip a cross towards Joel Bagan.

“Wake up!” screamed a lone voice midway through the first half, speaking for about 25,000.

John Fleck of Sheffield United tackles Oliver Denham of Cardiff City (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Fortunately there was always a get-out – Egan sweeping up, Fotheringham saving, Robinson getting across to tackle or most often Cardiff lacking the confidence and composure to capitalise.

As the first half wore on, Gibbs-White lifted the hosts’ flat football and Sander Berge provided the goal threat.

Gibbs-White lofted a beautiful pass to the Norwegian in the 20th minute and although Berge brought it down very well, by the time it was at striking level, Dillon Phillips was in his face. The goalkeeper would deny him twice more as the half wore on.

Heckingbottom had spoken before the game about how changing personnel alters the team’s dynamic and the makeshift frontline put more emphasis on Berge to step up too. Apart from needing to take up some of the responsibility left by Sharp, Ndiaye and Gibbs-White naturally open gaps that can be exploited by a midfield runner.

“We changed after 20 minutes because I felt we were in control when we had the ball but we played in front of them a lot,” explained Heckingbottom.

“We had Sander and Flecky (John Fleck) really on the outsides of their players and with two forwards who tend to come to the ball as well, we might only have one focal point behind their midfield so we pushed Sander into a No 10 slot.”

The change helped the Blades dominate. They ought to have scored more.

Sharp was shoved in the back by Mark McGuinness as his first touch controlled Gibbs-White’s pass on his chest but Oliver Langford was not in the mood to let his second be a penalty.

When Gibbs-White picked Berge out in the third added minute, he stroked it with the effortlessness of someone returning an errant ball to kids having a kickabout as he strolled through the park, not into the far post.

Not much of the five games Sharp missed with an injured hamstring – one win, three goals scored – has been serene but as the Blades have stumbled, others have wobbled more.

Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers are out of the running after dropping points, Middlesbrough effectively need to win out, Millwall drew, only just.