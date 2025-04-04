Has Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster finally found his best position? Chris Wilder has his say

Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United have finally found Rhian Brewster's best position.

The Liverpool youth product led the line for England's Under-17 World Cup-winning team in 2017 in what has always been seen as his best position, and has occasionally played on either wing during his five-year Bramall Lane career, but since late January Wilder has used him in the "No 10" position.

Two goals in his last two games – incredibly the first he has scored in Sheffield since 2022 – suggest he is getting to grips with the position.

Traditionally the No 10 in a 4-2-3-1 is a bit of a fantasy player, an attack-minded playmaker who can drop into midfield to dictate the play. Callum O'Hare and Gustavo Hamer have been the Blades' regular choices there this season.

Brewster, though, plays more as a second striker, allowing him to arrive later in the box.

"He can play nine but we feel that’s his position," said Wilder. "He's got to be smart. If teams are on the halfway line he's got to be able to spin and run down the side and if he drops deep and finds pockets, he's an intelligent footballer, he's strong and links the play.

"He's keeping some good players out. Callum was extremely unfortunate to not start (against his old club Coventry City), I've got Kieffer Moore, Tom Cannon absolutely banging the door down and other players right the way through.

"We felt it was right for Rhian to start because of what he did (at Sheffield Wednesday in the previous game) and the level he's stepped forward at.

PERFECT 10? Rhian Brewster is finding form for Sheffield United playing in the hole (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

"I don't underestimate the importance of scoring the winner in a derby, the confidence it can give him and the team."

Brewster is out of contract at the end of the season, and having joined in a £24m move in 2020 will almost certainly have to take a pay cut wherever he plays next season.