The Blades are on course to bounce straight back to the top flight and face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The South Yorkshire club were 16th in the table when Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in November. Since then, the Blades have been one of the Championship's best sides, to move themselves into fifth.

“No-one remembers who has finished fifth but they’ll remember us if we go up," said Heckingbottom.

“So it’s pointless reflecting on the season. We reflect game-to-game, week-on-week, day-by-day in training – how we affect players and staff because you want to keep on improving, of course you do, that’s your job. But not on the rise in the league because it’s irrelevant. The most important thing is these three games."

Nottingham Forest have been on a similar journey to the Blades. They were bottom of the table with four points from eight games when Steve Cooper was appointed in September.

The play-off tie promises to be an exciting one, although little has separated the sides in previous meetings, with both league games ending 1-1.

The Blades have been unchanged in their last two games and could opt for the same line-up, in a 3-4-1-2 or 3-5-2 formation depending on where Sander Berge is deployed. That would leave the likes of Conor Hourihane, Filip Uremovic and Ben Davies on the bench.

Forest are set to make a number of changes after resting several players for their 1-1 draw with Hull City last weekend. Here's our prediction for how both sides will line-up at Bramall Lane tomorrow. Agree?

1. GK - Wes Foderingham The Blades 'keeper has kept a remarkable 18 clean sheets in 32 league games.

2. CB: Chris Basham The centre-back signed a two-year extension on Thursday and is a key man for the Blades. Only a late injury will keep him out of Saturday's team.

3. CB - John Egan The Irishman has played every minute of every league game for the Blades this season. Don't expect that to change this weekend.

4. CB - Jack Robinson The defender has only missed three of the last 20 league games. He is likely to complete a defensive trio against Forest.