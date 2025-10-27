Henrik Pedersen wants Sheffield Wednesday to make Hillsborough 'a top place' again
Fans have been boycotting the ground, individually and in three games this season collectively, in an attempt to force chairman/owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell the club. The atmosphere generated by those who have attended has been strange, with attention split between supporting the team and forcing out the regime.
But that balanced changed on Friday when the club was put into administration, taking its day-to-day running and its sale out of the Thai businessman's hands.
Although it did not lead to a first home win of the season, with Oxford United winning 2-1, the change in atmosphere and the extra bodies in the club shop and at the turnstile were obvious.
Administration has seen the Owls docked 12 points, so it is vital they start translating it into results.
"You could feel the right atmosphere, you could feel the right energy, and now we can make Hillsborough a top place for ourselves again and a very difficult place for the opponent to come," said manager Pedersen. "Of course we want to do this, and we can only do it together with the fans.
"They made a big step forward on Saturday and it was fantastic and we will come after that.
"After a week with three games, we have shown we can compete with Charlton, we can compete with Middlesbrough, we can compete with Oxford.
"We have been the best team in the second half of all three games. But again, we gave ourselves a difficult mountain in the first half."
Will Lankshear and Cameron Brannagan put Oxford 2-0 up at half-time and all the Owls had to show for a dominant second half was a first senior goal for Sean Fusire.