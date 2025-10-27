Henirk Pedersen says Sheffield Wednesday have to make Hillsborough "a top place for ourselves" after it returned to normal on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans have been boycotting the ground, individually and in three games this season collectively, in an attempt to force chairman/owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell the club. The atmosphere generated by those who have attended has been strange, with attention split between supporting the team and forcing out the regime.

But that balanced changed on Friday when the club was put into administration, taking its day-to-day running and its sale out of the Thai businessman's hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although it did not lead to a first home win of the season, with Oxford United winning 2-1, the change in atmosphere and the extra bodies in the club shop and at the turnstile were obvious.

Administration has seen the Owls docked 12 points, so it is vital they start translating it into results.

"You could feel the right atmosphere, you could feel the right energy, and now we can make Hillsborough a top place for ourselves again and a very difficult place for the opponent to come," said manager Pedersen. "Of course we want to do this, and we can only do it together with the fans.

"They made a big step forward on Saturday and it was fantastic and we will come after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After a week with three games, we have shown we can compete with Charlton, we can compete with Middlesbrough, we can compete with Oxford.

JOY: Henik Pedersen celebrates Sean Fusire's goal against Oxford United (Image: Steve Ellis)

"We have been the best team in the second half of all three games. But again, we gave ourselves a difficult mountain in the first half."