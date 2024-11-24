'He's mugged us': Sheffield United boss on Coventry City's Norman Bassette

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder called the 2-2 draw at Coventry “a point gained”, despite seeing his side pegged back twice in a hard-fought clash at the CBS Arena that erupted in controversy shortly before the break.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyrese Campbell opened the scoring before Norman Bassette scored his first Coventry goal.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi put the Blades back in front before they had Anel Ahmedhodzic sent off for grabbing Bassette by the throat and throwing him to the floor in a rush of blood just before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry piled on the pressure in the second half and Bobby Thomas headed them level with 10 minutes remaining.

Flashpoint: Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic (left) reacts to Coventry City's Norman Bassette resulting in a red card (Picture: Nigel French)

Wilder said: “They started the better, against the run of play we scored, they got back into it with a cross-shot which we’re a bit disappointed with from a defensive point of view.

“For me, definitely a point gained with how the game went. We’re 2-1 up, do we go kamikaze and play 4-3-2 and open the game up?

“We sat in, we have shown that we’re prepared to defend by hook or by crook, the only disappointing thing for us was that we had nothing going forward, no stretching the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was always going to be a tough game. I think if you look at the players and the composition of the opposition’s squad I do believe it is top five or six.

“We tried to hang on in there and we did."

The flashpoint came shortly before half-time with the Blades 2-1 up and looking strong.

Bassette dispossessed Ahmedhodzic and taunted him as he walked past, prompting the Bosnian to react by pushing the Belgian and grabbing his throat.

Bassette winking at team-mates after the Blades defender had been given his red card hardly helped matters and Wilder admitted his team had been “mugged”. But he had few complaints.

“We need to be more disciplined evidently,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve got no issue with the red card, I’ve got no issue with the referee’s decision and Anel’s fell for the free card trick and that puts even more pressure on ourselves in a tight game.

“He’s going to miss three games, internally we’re going to have to deal with it. The game is tough enough in this division, especially when you’re playing a top side.

“He’s touched Anel and then Anel’s done what he’s done. We’ve been mugged really, but Anel should know better.

"If somebody pushes me in the neck I’m certainly not going down holding my face and going down for five minutes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry: Collins, Latibeaudiere (Mason-Clark 58), Thomas, Binks, van Ewijk, Eccles (Simms 77), Sheaf, Rudoni, Dasilva (Bidwell 88), Overgaard (Sakamoto 58), Bassette (Thomas-Asante 58). Unused substitutes: Allen, Kitching, Andrews, Dovin.

Sheffield United: Cooper, Gilchrist, Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows (McCallum 62), Vini Souza, Peck, Rak-Sakyi (Seriki 46), O'Hare (One 76), Hamer (Shackleton 77), Campbell (Robinson 45). Unused substitutes: A Davies, T Davies, Norrington-Davies, Brooks.