Hit or miss? Which Sheffield United players impressed against Coventry City at Bramall Lane

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from their Boxing Day home game against Coventry City at Bramall Lane.

By Leon Wobschall
56 minutes ago

Foderingham: Made an excellent penalty save at a key juncture early in the second half. 8

Ahmedhodzic: Brilliant first-half saving challenge denied dangerman Gyokeres. Kept things in order at the back. 8

Egan: Carded for a shirt-tug on Gyokeres and saw red after a second indiscretion in the final quarter. 5

Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres (left) and Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.
Clark: Bulleted home his first goal for the club in resounding fashion. 7

Baldock: A day for keeping his discipline and shape against a handy Sky Blues side. 6

Norwood: Passing radar off at times by his high and immaculate standards. But did produce a beauty to pick out Clark 7

Berge: Received a bit of attention following a first-half foul by Sheaf. Not at his vintage best, but some choice moments. 7

Lowe: Impressed on his first Blades appearance since early September. Set up Doyle’s goal. 8

McAtee: Tidy finish put United ahead with his second goal of the campaign. 7

Sharp: So close to an opener when his downward header hit the woodwork. 7

Ndiaye: A real box of tricks. Classy assist for McAtee’s strike. 9

Substitutes: T Doyle (McAtee 70). In the right place to steer home his first goal for the club and make it 3-0. 7

Jebbison (Sharp 70). Came on for his first Blades appearance since early October. 6

Basham (Ndiaye 79). Came on to add another presence at the back after Egan saw red. 6

Not used: Davies, Stevens, Khadra, Bogle.