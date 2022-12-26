Hit or miss? Which Sheffield United players impressed against Coventry City at Bramall Lane

Foderingham: Made an excellent penalty save at a key juncture early in the second half. 8
Ahmedhodzic: Brilliant first-half saving challenge denied dangerman Gyokeres. Kept things in order at the back. 8
Egan: Carded for a shirt-tug on Gyokeres and saw red after a second indiscretion in the final quarter. 5
Clark: Bulleted home his first goal for the club in resounding fashion. 7
Baldock: A day for keeping his discipline and shape against a handy Sky Blues side. 6
Norwood: Passing radar off at times by his high and immaculate standards. But did produce a beauty to pick out Clark 7
Berge: Received a bit of attention following a first-half foul by Sheaf. Not at his vintage best, but some choice moments. 7
Lowe: Impressed on his first Blades appearance since early September. Set up Doyle’s goal. 8
McAtee: Tidy finish put United ahead with his second goal of the campaign. 7
Sharp: So close to an opener when his downward header hit the woodwork. 7
Ndiaye: A real box of tricks. Classy assist for McAtee’s strike. 9
Substitutes: T Doyle (McAtee 70). In the right place to steer home his first goal for the club and make it 3-0. 7
Jebbison (Sharp 70). Came on for his first Blades appearance since early October. 6
Basham (Ndiaye 79). Came on to add another presence at the back after Egan saw red. 6
Not used: Davies, Stevens, Khadra, Bogle.