How Chris Wilder’s half-time pep talk cured Sheffield United’s hangover at Carrow Road

Chris Wilder said Sheffield United had to shift a bit of a Premier League hangover to beat Norwich City yesterday.

The Blades recovered from a subdued first half where they trailed to Alex Tettey’s half-volley to win through goals three minutes apart from Enda Stevens and George Baldock.

On Thursday they had suffered a first defeat in eight matches despite being the better side against Newcastle United.

“We weren’t at it in the first half and that was maybe a bit of a hangover from the Newcastle match,” manager Wilder said.

“We gave them a little bit of a poke at half-time and I’m not surprised we got a reaction.

“It looked as if the players were a little leggy first half, but it’s a state of mind as far as I’m concerned because second half we were right at it.”

The video assistant referee played a prominent role, upholding a decision to disallow John Lundstram’s ‘goal’ for offside, but overturning a red card for Chris Basham for the first time in the Premier League.

“There’s 27,000 people speaking about it (VAR) again,” commented Wilder.

“It wasn’t the incident against Newcastle (when Jonjo Shelvey was given a goal on review), it was the general feel and the amount of VAR incidents we talk about.

“I think we should be talking about us keeping our away record going, winning a big game, gaining three valuable points and still being in the top 10.”

Blades report: Page 2