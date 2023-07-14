PATIENCE has proved a virtue for Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom in his pursuit of versatile midfielder Anis Ben Slimane.

The Tunisian international has become the Blades' first signing of the summer window, penning a three-year contract after an agreement was reached with Danish club Brondby.

The Premier League newcomers have negotiated a deal which will see them pay under £1m up front to trigger a release clause in the 22-year-old's contract in Denmark.

Performance-related add-ons will increase that fee for Slimane, who had just started the final year of his contract with Brondby.

AL RAYYAN, QATAR - NOVEMBER 30: New Sheffield United signing Anis Ben Slimane controls the ball for Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France at Education City Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Heckingbottom said: "Anis is someone we've known about since we first took the job here, really in that first window.

"We never really had the opportunity to do something until now and it has just coincided with his contract situation, so the timing is really good for both of us.

"He's 22 but someone with a lot of experience. He's played a lot of first-team games, been to a World Cup and someone who has continually gone up the ladder in terms of his levels.

"He's a technical player who can handle the ball really well and someone who works really hard. I think the fact that he's played in a number of positions at international level and has been trusted in those positions shows he gets the game tactically."

On heading to Bramall Lane, Copenhagen-born Slimane, who has been capped 26 times by Tunisia, commented: "I had a really good talk with the club and the manager and I felt that they had the right plan for me.

"The manager was really honest and I am excited to be here and looking forward to the Premier League.

"It is a big opportunity and a big challenge, I am not coming here for a vacation. I have been through a lot in my career so far, even though I'm only 22, but I still have a lot to learn, and I am looking forward to learning every day."

