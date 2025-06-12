The footprint of the man known in poker circles as "The Lizard" is all over football, and spreading.

The way Brighton and Brentford – fourth-tier teams either side of the millennium – punch above their weight has become an inspiration.

Neither can compete financially with Manchester United, yet last season they outperformed them on around a quarter (Brentford) and a third (Brighton) of their wages. Both revolutions have taken time, and originated from Tony Bloom, aka The Lizard.

The Brighton fan and maths graduate bought then then-League One club in 2009 and introduced the company – Starlizard – he set up to analyse sporting data to give him an edge in betting.

Its software turned up Moises Caicedo, bought for £4m, sold for £115m.

It is a secretive world, but Jamestown Analytics is now thought to have replaced Starlizard.

In 2018, Bloom took a majority shareholding in Union Saint-Gilloise, only reduced when they and Brighton both qualified for Europe.

DATA DRIVEN: Winger Jefferson Caceres joined Sheffield United in February (Image: CRIS BOURONCLE / AFP) (Photo by CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Last month Heart of Midlothian's majority owners approved his offer to buy a 29 per cent stake for £9.86m. He also has a stake in Melbourne Victory.

Bloom's protege, professional gambler Matthew Benham, bought the club he supports – Brentford – in 2012. In 2014 the physics graduate became Midtjylland’s majority shareholder.

Like Bloom and Benham, Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy are also scientists, and since buying the Blades at Christmas, have tried to bring their own more scientific ways.

Scouting is just one area where they are looking to use artificial intelligence, which identified February signings Christian Nwachukwu and Jefferson Caceres. Now they have gone back to Botev Plovdiv to reunite Nwachukwu with Nigerian compatriot Ukaki, a 20-year-old winger or full-back.

GODFATHER: Tony Bloom has inspired success at Brighton and Hove Albion and beyond (Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"Ehije has been identified through our data-driven strategy and is someone we're looking forward to developing," said manager Chris Wilder, who is yet to give Nwachukwu and Caceres first-team debuts.