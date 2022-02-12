Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield United 0 - player ratings

STAR PERFORMANCE: Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls

Both sides played well in difficult conditions and could be pleased with their point.

Huddersfield Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Nicholls - crucial double save to deny John Fleck late on 8

Pipa - might have had a penalty had he not gone down so dramatically 6

Matty Pearson - his usual solid performance in the centre of defence 6

Tom Lees - did well against a forward line featuring an in-form Billy Sharp 6

Josh Ruffels - the ovation as he left the field said what the home fans thought of a really good first Championship start by the man surprisingly prefered to Toffolo 7

Jon Russell - excellent performance from the giant midfielder should have been rewarded with a goal 8

Jonathan Hogg - switched between centre-back and central midfield throughout 7

Lewis O'Brien - he and Russell were very good in midfield before being surprisingly moved out to wing-back 7

Sorba Thomas - a few good runs that came to nothing 6

Danny Ward - his usual run-himself-into-the-ground performance featured a few chances and a crucial late clearance 7

Josh Koroma - neither his decision-making nor finishing were at their sharpest 5

Substitutes:

Duane Holmes (for Koroma, 66) - brought on to add a bit of guile but was unable to stamp his authority 5

Danel Sinani (for Ruffels, 78) - ditto 5

Harry Toffolo (for Ward, 88) - N/A

Not used: Rhodes, Blackman, Turton, Eiting.

Sheffield United

Wes Foderingham - well protected by his defence 6

Chris Basham - not much bucaneering forward but solid at the back 6

John Egan - a couple of terrific interceptions at the start of the second half 7

Jack Robinson - might have got fortunate with his tackle on Pipa in the penalty area 6

Jayden Bogle - a good performance in both directions from the wing-back 7

Sander Berge - controlled the flow of the game at times but did not really push himself 7

John Fleck - denied by a wonderful late save by Nicholls 7

George Baldock - got away with one when he appeared to foul Ward for Russell's disallowed goal 6

Morgan Gibbs-White - a brief flicker at the start of the second half apart, he had a quiet game and was taken off to stiffen the midfield 5

Oli McBurnie - won quite a few headers but his finishing was below par 6

Billy Sharp - always kept the Town defence honest 7

Substitutes:

Oliver Norwood (for Gibbs-White, 72) - brought a bit more control to the midfield 6

Iliman Ndiaye (for McBurnie, 86) - N/A