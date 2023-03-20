Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United name the day for potentially decisive Championship game

Sheffield United's Championship match at Huddersfield Town will be played on the final Wednesday of the season, it has been confirmed.

With the fixture list so tight, it was always known the potentially decisive game would have to be rearranged for the final week of the regular campaign if the Blades progressed to the FA Cup semi-finals.

But the day and time have now been confirmed as Wednesday, May 3, kicking off at 7.45pm.

With Sheffield United fighting for promotion to the Premier League and their former manager and boyhood fan Neil Warnock trying to keep Huddersfield in the Championship, the game could be decisive for one or both Yorkshire clubs.

NEW DATE: Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock will now take on Sheffield United in the final week of the season

They were due to meet on April 22, but the Blades are now playing Manchester City that weekend. Details of that kick-off are still to be decided by the television companies, but a Saturday evening game looks the most likely.

The final week is a little less hectic because the coronation of King Charles III that day has pushed the final round of games back from Saturday to the bank holiday Monday.

"It is Saturday to Monday and a nine-day gap so I'm not too concerned," said Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom about the rearrangement.

The Blades are three points clear of the play-off places with nine league matches to play. Third-placed Middlesbrough have only eight.