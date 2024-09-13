Hull City 0 Sheffield United 2: Gulf in class all too obvious as Blades show they have more than one way to play

Chris Wilder spoke before this game about there being different ways to win a game, then his Sheffield United team went out and proved the point.

They outclassed a Hull City side who were booed off at the end of each half to claim a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Hull have only one way to play under Tim Walter, and probably always will. It is not working, at least not yet.

It is certainly not through a lack of intent, but they have not scored in three matches now after Marvin Mehlem's header thumped against the crossbar and are still to win under the German – even in pre-season.

But what should infuriate them the most is that Gustavo Hamer and substitute Sam McCallum's goals both came from Hull corners.

This was not what Acun Ilicali had in mind when he sacked Liam Rosenior to get more entertainment.

Hull have played two Yorkshire giants either side of the international break, and both have been able to win without over-exerting themselves.

The Tigers are fantatically committed to playing the ball around at the back and drawing their opposition on to hit them on the counter-attack. At least against the Blades they usually did it a few yards further upfield than they did in August's matches, but it was still uncomfortable watching.

CLINCHER: Sam McCallum celebrates his first goal for Sheffield United

It is a style of play that creates plenty of chances, just not enough for Hull.

When it came off for perhaps the first time after 15 minutes, Harry Souttar did well to cut out debutant Abu Kamara's cross at the cost of a corner.

From it, the ball came out to Mohammed Belloumi, another winger making making his first appearance for the Tigers and Callum O'Hare caught him in possession high up in the Hull half.

From there, O'Hare sprinted away and with two options to choose from, played the ball right for Gustavo Hamer to hit into the net.

HOLDING ROLE: Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer gets to grips with Abu Kamara

When Hamer got caught in almost the same patch of grass just before the hour, the visitors had the men behind the ball to snuff out any danger.

His goal was the perfect cushion for an away team like the Blades to snuggle into it.

They could pass the ball patiently as they like to do this season, but with Kieffer Moore up front, there was always the option of going more direct into the Welshman, or quickly getting the ball out wide.

Despite having two thirds of the first-half possession (it nudged up a fraction in the second half), Hull can consider themselves fortunate only to have gone in one down at the break.

TACkLE: Oliver Arblaster puts a tackle in on Chris Bedia

Hamer skipped past Alfie Jones, diving in, in the 19th minute, but the cross picked out his central defensive partner Sean McLoughlin.

It was Moore who broke away next, but he seemed unsure what to do as the goal approached and his attempted link-up to O'Hare came to nothing.

Jesurun Rak-Saki's final ball did not match the run which took him past McLoughlin, McLoughlin smothered Moore's near-post effort from a Harrison Burrows cross and Rak-Saki's attempted flick from a pass by the centre-forward trickled harmlessly so that Lewie Coyle could clear off the line.

Abdulkadir Omur did, in fairness force Michael Cooper to tip over a 28th-minute free-kick before being substituted in a double half-time change.

Even with Ivor Pandur forced into a good save by Vinicius Souza, the Blades were not as convincing after he break, with Liam Millar on for Hull having been spared a full shift after spending much of the last fortnight wit Canada.

Cooper had to tip over after a corner was played short to Belloumi on 63 minutes.

But shortly afterwards another devastating counter-attack doubled the lead.

Souttar hoofed a Hull corner clear and Andre Brooks leapt brilliantly to win a header in midfield. Moore went all too easily past Millar on the touchline and when he played the ball in Brooks cutely reversed the ball into fellow substitute McCallum to score.

Marvin Mehlem had the what-might-have-been moment when he headed an excellent Coyle cross against Cooper's bar with 73 minutes on the clock but the gulf in class between the sides was obvious to see.

With Premier League parachute money and having carried out their rebuild quicker, Sheffield United should be a few steps ahead, but for Hull to progress they needed to take a leaf out of their guests' book and vary things a bit.

Hull City: Pandur; Coyle, Jones, McLoughlin, Giles (Drameh HT); Omur, Burns (Palmer 68); Belloumi (Slater 68), Mehem, Kamara (Millar HT); Bedia.

Unused substitutes: Simons, Hughes, Zambrano, Slater, Jacob, Burstow, Racioppi.

Sheffield United: Cooper; Gilchrist (Seriki 83), Ahmedhodzic, Souttar, Burrows; Rak-Sakyi (McCallum 62), Arblaster, Souza, Hamer (Brooks 62); O'Hare (Brewster 62); Moore (Shackleton 88).

Unused substitutes: Davies, Norrington-Davies, Peck.