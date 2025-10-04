Hull City and Sheffield United player ratings: An 8/10 for a Tiger who 'looked the part' - too many 5/10s for blunt Blades

HERE are the Hull City and Sheffield United player ratings from Saturday lunch-time’s Yorkshire derby at the MKM Stadium.

Hull City

Pandur: One key save to thwart Hamer and then a huge one late on to save Burrows’ penalty. 7

Coyle: Tenacious and energetic. Decent captain's knock. 7

Hull City's Charlie Hughes tackles Sheffield United's Callum O'Hare. Photo: Tony Johnson.
Hull City's Charlie Hughes tackles Sheffield United's Callum O'Hare. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Egan: Solid against his former club, one second-half error aside. 7

Hughes: Looked the part. Some raking long passes allied to strong defending. 8

Giles: Ogbene fancied it against him early on, but held his ground. 6

Slater: Hull looked better with him there in the middle. 7

Hull City defender and ex-Sheffield United favourite John Egan closes down Blades' rival Tyrese Campbell. Photo: Tony Johnson.
Hull City defender and ex-Sheffield United favourite John Egan closes down Blades' rival Tyrese Campbell. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Lundstram: Lasted just 15 minutes before making way with an injury. Little sympathy from Unitedites, who gave him plenty of stick. n/a.

Gelhardt: Operated on the right. United were wary of him. 6

Gyabi: Featured as the ‘10’. Decenr work ethic, but little else. 5

Akintola: Pretty quiet until announcing himself with his first goal in English football. 6

McBurnie: Came into it in the second half against his old club. Booked after a stoush. 6

Substitutes: Hadziahmetovic (Lundstram 15). 6

Millar (Gyabi 62) 6.

Crooks (Akintola 63) 6.

Destan (Gelhardt 82).

Ajayi (McBurnie 82).

Not used: Phillips, Drameh, Famewo.

Sheffield United

Cooper: Little to do before a big moment to thwart McBurnie early in the second half. 6

Tanganga: Solid enough. 6

McGuinness: Booked after a scuffle with McBurnie. One important first-half block. 6

Mee: One second-half error could have been costly. Steady apart from that. 6

Ogbene: Looked United’s best bet in first half with Hamer. Unlucky with deflection for Hull’s goal. Not as effective in second half. 6

Peck: Couldn’t dictate in the middle and his partnership with Matos continues to be a work in progress. 5

Matos: Clearly still feeling his way into the United line-up following his move. 5

McCallum: Looked dodgy defensively. 5

Hamer: Had his moments with Ogbene and rattled the post. 6

O’Hare: Not his day. A player capable of so much more. Booked. 5

Campbell: Didn’t get much change out of Egan and Hughes. 5

Substitutes: T Davies (Peck 63) 6.

Burrows (McCallum 72) 5.

Ings (O’Hare 63) 6.

Cannon (Campbell 72) 6.

Barry (Matos 81).

Not used: A Davies, Bindon, Soumare, Seriki.

