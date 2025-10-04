HERE are the Hull City and Sheffield United player ratings from Saturday lunch-time’s Yorkshire derby at the MKM Stadium.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City

Pandur: One key save to thwart Hamer and then a huge one late on to save Burrows’ penalty. 7

Coyle: Tenacious and energetic. Decent captain's knock. 7

Hull City's Charlie Hughes tackles Sheffield United's Callum O'Hare. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Egan: Solid against his former club, one second-half error aside. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes: Looked the part. Some raking long passes allied to strong defending. 8

Giles: Ogbene fancied it against him early on, but held his ground. 6

Slater: Hull looked better with him there in the middle. 7

Hull City defender and ex-Sheffield United favourite John Egan closes down Blades' rival Tyrese Campbell. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Lundstram: Lasted just 15 minutes before making way with an injury. Little sympathy from Unitedites, who gave him plenty of stick. n/a.

Gelhardt: Operated on the right. United were wary of him. 6

Gyabi: Featured as the ‘10’. Decenr work ethic, but little else. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Akintola: Pretty quiet until announcing himself with his first goal in English football. 6

McBurnie: Came into it in the second half against his old club. Booked after a stoush. 6

Substitutes: Hadziahmetovic (Lundstram 15). 6

Millar (Gyabi 62) 6.

Crooks (Akintola 63) 6.

Destan (Gelhardt 82).

Ajayi (McBurnie 82).

Not used: Phillips, Drameh, Famewo.

Sheffield United

Cooper: Little to do before a big moment to thwart McBurnie early in the second half. 6

Tanganga: Solid enough. 6

McGuinness: Booked after a scuffle with McBurnie. One important first-half block. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mee: One second-half error could have been costly. Steady apart from that. 6

Ogbene: Looked United’s best bet in first half with Hamer. Unlucky with deflection for Hull’s goal. Not as effective in second half. 6

Peck: Couldn’t dictate in the middle and his partnership with Matos continues to be a work in progress. 5

Matos: Clearly still feeling his way into the United line-up following his move. 5

McCallum: Looked dodgy defensively. 5

Hamer: Had his moments with Ogbene and rattled the post. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Hare: Not his day. A player capable of so much more. Booked. 5

Campbell: Didn’t get much change out of Egan and Hughes. 5

Substitutes: T Davies (Peck 63) 6.

Burrows (McCallum 72) 5.

Ings (O’Hare 63) 6.

Cannon (Campbell 72) 6.

Barry (Matos 81).