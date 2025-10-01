Hull City striker Oli McBurnie on why 'scary' Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder will be a touchline miss on Saturday
Wilder was sent off for kicking the ball into the stand at half-time of the home game with Southampton on Tuesday night. The ball hit a supporter in the main stand, with the Blades chief apologising for his actions.
The rock-bottom Blades lost to Southampton to make it seven Championship defeats in their first eight games and Wilder will be absent from the technical area in East Yorkshire.
Ex-Blades striker McBurnie, who took his season’s goal tally to seven with a brace in Tuesday night’s comeback 2-2 draw against Preston North End, said: "I think it will be a miss for them, if I am honest.
"Having the ‘gaffer’ there; he’s scary and makes you run more!
"I’m a bit disappointed because I would have liked him to be there as well.
"I didn’t see what happened (at Bramall Lane), but it didn’t look too much of a red card to me. But that’s the gaffer; he’s on the edge, but the best at the motivation side of it.
"He knows how to get the best out of his players, so I think not having him there will be hard for them. But they have some top, top players.
"I spent some five years there, which is a lot of time to spend at a club and made some great memories there.
"A lot of people are friends for life; not just the manager and coaching staff, but a lot of people behind the scenes who are really good people. It will be nice to see them before and after the game, but genuinely when I am on the pitch, it’s just going to be another game we want to win.”