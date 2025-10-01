HULL City striker Oli McBurnie believes that the absence of Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder from the touchline in Saturday’s Yorkshire derby at the MKM Stadium will be a ‘miss’ for the visitors – and an advantage for the hosts.

Wilder was sent off for kicking the ball into the stand at half-time of the home game with Southampton on Tuesday night. The ball hit a supporter in the main stand, with the Blades chief apologising for his actions.

The rock-bottom Blades lost to Southampton to make it seven Championship defeats in their first eight games and Wilder will be absent from the technical area in East Yorkshire.

Ex-Blades striker McBurnie, who took his season’s goal tally to seven with a brace in Tuesday night’s comeback 2-2 draw against Preston North End, said: "I think it will be a miss for them, if I am honest.

"Having the ‘gaffer’ there; he’s scary and makes you run more!

"I’m a bit disappointed because I would have liked him to be there as well.

"I didn’t see what happened (at Bramall Lane), but it didn’t look too much of a red card to me. But that’s the gaffer; he’s on the edge, but the best at the motivation side of it.

"He knows how to get the best out of his players, so I think not having him there will be hard for them. But they have some top, top players.

"I spent some five years there, which is a lot of time to spend at a club and made some great memories there.