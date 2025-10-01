Hull City striker Oli McBurnie on why 'scary' Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder will be a touchline miss on Saturday

HULL City striker Oli McBurnie believes that the absence of Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder from the touchline in Saturday’s Yorkshire derby at the MKM Stadium will be a ‘miss’ for the visitors – and an advantage for the hosts.

Wilder was sent off for kicking the ball into the stand at half-time of the home game with Southampton on Tuesday night. The ball hit a supporter in the main stand, with the Blades chief apologising for his actions.

The rock-bottom Blades lost to Southampton to make it seven Championship defeats in their first eight games and Wilder will be absent from the technical area in East Yorkshire.

Ex-Blades striker McBurnie, who took his season’s goal tally to seven with a brace in Tuesday night’s comeback 2-2 draw against Preston North End, said: "I think it will be a miss for them, if I am honest.

Hull City striker Oli McBurnie. Photo: Tony Johnson.placeholder image
Hull City striker Oli McBurnie. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"Having the ‘gaffer’ there; he’s scary and makes you run more!

"I’m a bit disappointed because I would have liked him to be there as well.

"I didn’t see what happened (at Bramall Lane), but it didn’t look too much of a red card to me. But that’s the gaffer; he’s on the edge, but the best at the motivation side of it.

"He knows how to get the best out of his players, so I think not having him there will be hard for them. But they have some top, top players.

Chris Wilder, manager of Sheffield United, during the Blades vs Southampton Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimageplaceholder image
Chris Wilder, manager of Sheffield United, during the Blades vs Southampton Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"I spent some five years there, which is a lot of time to spend at a club and made some great memories there.

"A lot of people are friends for life; not just the manager and coaching staff, but a lot of people behind the scenes who are really good people. It will be nice to see them before and after the game, but genuinely when I am on the pitch, it’s just going to be another game we want to win.”

