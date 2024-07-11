Hull City transfers: Club set to beat Sheffield United to signing of ex-Barnsley and Rotherham United striker
The 31-year-old, who has spent successful previous spells in the White Rose at Rotherham United and Barnsley, has been a target for the Tigers throughout the close season with the East Yorkshire outfit poised to win the race for his services.
The Blades have also maintained an interest in the Welsh international, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town, helping the Suffolk outfit to promotion to the Premier League.
According to reports, Moore has agreed terms with Hull and is expected to link up with Tim Walter's squad during their warm weather camp in Turkey shortly.
Another of Moore's former clubs in Cardiff had also been linked with a move this summer alongside Hull and the Blades.
Moore would represent Hull's first second signing of the close season, with much of the focus being on outgoings, with Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene bound for the Premier League.
Hull have recalled forward Oscar Estupinan from a loan spell in Brazil.
City's other summer arrival Ryan Giles, who completed his move to the club due to a buy clause inserted into his initial loan deal, is a target for Middlesbrough.
The Blades have made two incoming signings thus far in the shape of former Leeds United utility man Jamie Shackleton and ex-Norwich City and Coventry City left-back Sam McCallum.
