BEFORE leaving to celebrate with Sheffield United’s ecstatic supporters following their first Steel City derby double since 2005-06, Chris Wilder delivered a parting shot in the direction of vanquished rival Danny Rohl.

Ahead of Sunday’s meeting at Hillsborough, the Sheffield Wednesday chief indulged in a spot of mind games to try and ramp up the pressure on his Blades rival.

The German spoke of United having a value of £125million on website Transfermarkt, who valued Wednesday’s squad at a more modest £31m.

The rivalry between Rohl and Wilder, who namechecked his counterpart in a song videoed by Blades supporters following the hosts’ derby win in the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane, provided an additional edge to proceedings in the return. It added a personal element to Sunday's game and result, for sure.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder celebrates the full time result following the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, with Sheffield Wednesday rival Danny Rohl in the foreground. Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.

Wilder said: "I don’t think he should start mind games when he’s not won anything. He’s a young manager who obviously got a lot of acclaim for the job he did (last season) at the start of the season.

"Should Sheffield Wednesday have been in that position (last season) with the players they have got at the start of the (last) season when Danny took over? Absolutely not because they have some really good players and he resurrected it and got them on a roll and won games.

"They are going to end up a mid-table team. I am not so sure I’d have done what he did, but he might say the same about the home game (at Bramall Lane when Wilder celebrated). But we all do daft things now and again and we have to own it.