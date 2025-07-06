'I love you Sheffield Wednesday': Vini Souza's comical slip after Sheffield United exit
The Brazilian midfielder, who completed a switch to Bundesliga giants Wolfsburg in a deal believed to be in the region of £15m, was one of United’s standout players in a season in which they fell agonisingly short of clinching promotion to the Premier League.
Because of that he was widely expected to move on this summer and after securing his move, he took to social media to announce his departure – only to stumble with the mother of all typos.
“The time has come to say goodbye to this incredible club,” said Souza on social media.
“Thank you to all the players, staff and the wonderful fans who have always been with us.
“I would like to express my gratitude and will always carry you in my heart. Thank you, Blades.
“I love you @swfc.”
Fortunately the mistake was taken in good heart by both Blades and Owls fans. The post was deleted soon afterwards and the 26-year-old followed up with “Don’t forget, Sheffield has always been and always will be red”.
United completed the double over the Owls last season with two 1-0 victories.
The two teams meet on November 22 at Hillsborough then at Bramall Lane on February 21, 2026, next season.
United will be managed by Ruben Selles after he was appointed to replace the sacked Chris Wilder.
Wednesday’s manager situation is still unresolved with Danny Rohl currently in charge but having not taken training and expected to leave.