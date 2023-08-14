Max Lowe says Sheffield United's players believe if they faced Crystal Palace again this week they could avoid defeat, but despite his positivity it was clear from Saturday's 1-0 defeat the Premier League has restarted with them unready for it.

It was hardly surprising with the Blades selling Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge on the eve of the season, seeing Tommy Doyle and James McAtee return to Manchester City at the end of loans, then suffering salt-in-the-wound injuries.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom said debutant summer signings Benie Traore (the only starter), Vinicius Souza, Anis Slimane and Yasser Larouci will add athleticism, but more is needed.

The Blades completed the signing of Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer at midnight on Friday, too late to feature against the Eagles.

Their impeccable work-rate highlighted how much they need more than just that, despite left wing-back Lowe's optimism.

"I felt we did alright for large parts of the game," he said.

"They have players with real good individual quality and we tried to work on that during the week.

SCARMBLE: Max Lowe of Sheffield United challenges Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew

"But it was a sloppy goal to lose.

"We're confident if we were able to play them again this week we might be able to get something out of the game."

Heckingbottom acknowledged his team must be more dynamic.

"In the Premier League there's athleticism all over, we know that," he said. "We want to recruit that, we have done in certain positions and we want more of it.

TARGETS: Paul Heckingbottom wants to up the athleticism in the Sheffield United squad with new signings

"If you put Will (Osula, a 20-year-old academy product making his first league start for the club) or Benie around a team that is dominating the ball a little bit more you'll see a lot more of what they can bring, instead of fleeting moments on the counter(-attack)."

The Blades acted quickly to sign Hamer when Berge joined Burnley on Wednesday.

"It was probably the easiest one we've done," said Heckingbottom.

"I've been a big fan of his for a long, long time but it was a case of switching a little bit when we knew we had money to spend because we weren't shopping in that market before. We sold two top players and then try to get the best players in.

"He's an infectious player. What I like about him is his style of play, his high energy. He's always in and around the ball, wanting it and trying to win the ball back.

"He tries to make things happen at the top end of the pitch – shots from distance, joining in off the forward pass, good set-play delivery.

"He's a player that can do a little bit of everything and he competes."

Lowe was involved in one of the talking points when he shoved Palace's 76-year-old Roy Hodgson in the stomach trying to get the ball. Furious at the time, the ex-England manager laughed it off later.

"In the heat of the moment I forgot where I was and I felt awful at the end of it," said Lowe.

"I thought he was going to pull me up at the end of the game and I was thinking: 'Please don't come over.'

"I was laughing at the time … but Roy wasn't laughing!