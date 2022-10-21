Iliman Ndiaye issued with an important message from Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

The 22-year-old has shone brightly during his stellar progression at Bramall Lane, but now Paul Heckingbottom is wanting more at a key juncture in the 2022-23 season of the Bramall Lane outfit.Heckingbottom's Blades side are five matches without a win heading into Saturday's key Championship home game with a side expected to be in the shake-up at the business end of the season in Norwich City.It has taken the shine off a strong start to the campaign. Players need to step up again, respond to the challenge after a sticky spell which has seen the Blades take two points from a possible 15.United are not playing overly poorly, but some elements of game management have gone awry of late - in both attack and defence.

Nidaye showed elements of what he brings to the table in the narrow midweek loss at Coventry. Some facets did draw a critical eye from Heckingbottom though.

He has demanding higher standards from a player who has had a breakthrough year, which has led to his promotion to the Senegal international squad.On Ndiaye, Heckingbottom said: "The players knew what he was from day one.

Iliman Ndiaye.

"For me, I have seen and worked with players at all levels with unbelievable ability. But it often never transfers and there's a couple of reasons. Some of it is decision-making and doing the right things in games and the other is work-rate. He has all those things.

"But his standards need to be even higher and then we will be really critical on his decision-making. In the second half (at Coventry), he had too many touches.

"It was brilliant what he was doing, the ball was bouncing about and he was tenacious to win the ball back and (but) he missed two opportunities to play quickly.