Ipswich Town model shows Sheffield United importance of keeping squad players involved

Chris Wilder has studied how Ipswich Town won promotion last season and says it shows the importance of keeping fringe players feeling involved at Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tractor Boys were one of the stories of last season, winning promotion for the second year running.

With three games in a week before the international break, Blades manager Wilder used the last to give starts to Sam McCallum and Rhian Brewster. It was McCallum's full Championship debut and Brewster's first league start of 2024-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Shackleton made his full debut in the previous match against Swansea City, and Andre Brooks kicked off his first game since the on-loan arrival of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

JOY: Sam McCallum (centre) and Rhian Brewster (back to camera) join the celebrations for the former's goal for Sheffield United celebrates at Hull City in September

Their league team has been very settled so far this season. Vinicius Souza and Callum O'Hare have started every game, Kieffer Moore, Gustavo Hamer and Alfie Gilchrist are ever-presents too and Anel Ahmedhodzic, Harrison Burrows, Harry Souttar, Rak-Sakyi and Brewster involved in every match bar one.

In a 46-game campaign many others will have to step forward, so it is important not to alienate them.

"They have to feel involved," says Wilder. "It's not a charity. It's not because you've been good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know if I'm putting it the right way to say keep players interested but they have to know they have an opportunity of playing.

BARREN RUN: Rhian Brewster has not scored for Sheffield United since October 8, 2022

"Sam McCallum has been excellent but (fellow left-back) Burrows has been good and Rhys Norrington-Davies is the best one-to-one defender in the club.

"We're keeping everybody involved. It's tough for these boys because the team didn't change much for the first six or seven games and they've been to Portsmouth, Norwich, Hull (and not started).

"But the reaction when we scored at Hull, that epitomised where we're at. Rhian, Sam and Brooksy were involved in the goal and the reaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Something we're building and creating is that group mentality, that togetherness which is going to keep us in good stead because the team is not going to be the team that plays 46 games. I don't think we are going to have seven or eight players who play 46 games.

"It's about how we come through it and when players need a rest or need to come off, we need to make the right tactical substitutions and the right selections."

Although the injury-plagued striker Brewster has not scored for the Blades for more than two years, manager Wilder is adamant he has an important part to play.

"What Ipswich did last season (in the Championship) was really good and we've been pretty good with that as well, making impact subs and changing it around a lot, especially at the top of the pitch with the way we're trying to play and press with energy and impact," he said.

"Rhian's not a million miles off a goal."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades' next game is at Leeds United on Friday and in particular they must assess how Australia centre-back Souttar recovers from playing a World Cup qualifier in Japan at lunchtime on Tuesday UK time. Souttar played the whole of Thursday's win over China in Adelaide.