Is Middlesbrough v Sheffield United on TV? Why is it on a Sunday?

Sheffield United's trip to Middlesbrough will not be televised in the UK despite taking place at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.
The contest - between two sides expected to be in the promotion mix this season - was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 13 at 3pm.
However, the league meeting was moved to Sunday after the Blades' Carabao Cup tie at West Brom had been pushed back to Thursday, August 11 because of the Commonwealth Games.
The Games were staged in Birmingham and the surrounding areas between July 28 and August 8 with the Baggies moving a number of fixtures because of the disruption.
The changes have had a knock-on effect for Boro and United as they meet in Teesside on Sunday.
Despite moving the fixture outside the Saturday afternoon live football blackout, only audio coverage will be available to Blades and Boro supporters not in attendance at the Riverside Stadium.