Is Middlesbrough v Sheffield United on TV? Why is it on a Sunday?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United's trip to Middlesbrough will not be televised in the UK despite taking place at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

The contest - between two sides expected to be in the promotion mix this season - was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 13 at 3pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the league meeting was moved to Sunday after the Blades' Carabao Cup tie at West Brom had been pushed back to Thursday, August 11 because of the Commonwealth Games.

Middlesbrough welcome Sheffield United to the Riverside Stadium on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images.

The Games were staged in Birmingham and the surrounding areas between July 28 and August 8 with the Baggies moving a number of fixtures because of the disruption.

The changes have had a knock-on effect for Boro and United as they meet in Teesside on Sunday.