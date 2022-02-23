Is Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers on TV? Channel, kick-off time and form guide

The Blades host third-placed Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane knowing a victory will be enough to send them back into the play-off places.

Paul Heckingbottom's side top the Championship form table, having picked up 14 points from the last 18 on offer. Blackburn sit at the other end of the form table, winning just once in their last six league outings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How can I watch it?

Sheffield United's contest against Blackburn will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. The contest will kick-off at 7.45pm with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

The match can also be streamed online using NOW TV with a day pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.98.

What happened last time?

Blackburn bounced back impressively from a hammering against Fulham by coming from behind to convincingly defeat Sheffield United 3-1 when the sides met at the beginning of November.

LAST TIME: Blackburn won 3-1 at Ewood Park in November. Picture: Getty Images.

Rovers were beaten 7-0 at home by Fulham prior to their last meeting with the Blades, and the hosts fell behind within 90 seconds to Rhian Brewster’s first league goal for United

But Rovers were deservedly level eight minutes before the break when Reda Khadra marked his first start for the club with his first goal. Ben Brereton Diaz completed the turnaround in the 59th minute before Ian Poveda’s quick feet secured the points for Blackburn.

Form guide