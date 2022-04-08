Is Sheffield United v Bournemouth on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

The 12.45pm clash kick offs Saturday's second-tier action and gives the Blades the chance to get some points in the bag before their top-six rivals begin their games.

Can I watch it?

The lunchtime fixture will be televised on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 12pm.

Is there a stream?

The match can be watched on the Sky Sports app with a valid Sky iD or through your TV provider's online streaming service, as long as you have a Sky Sports Football and/or Main Event subscription.

NOW TV customers can watch the action with a monthly or daily pass to Sky Sports. These can be purchased with no commitment. Learn more HERE.

Team news

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is unlikely to rush Billy Sharp back for the home match against Bournemouth.

Blades captain Sharp has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury and it remains to be seen if he will be available. Recent arrival Filip Uremovic, who made his debut in the midweek win against QPR, and Oli McBurnie are expected to be fit after both were withdrawn on Tuesday night.

Heckingbottom has reported no new injury worries.

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke could be an injury doubt after limping through the closing stages of the midweek defeat at West Brom.

Solanke, who has scored 24 league goals this season, was injured in a challenge from West Brom defender Kyle Bartley and could not be replaced as the Cherries had already used three substitutes. Boss Scott Parker named the same starting line-up for the third successive match at West Brom, but may make changes.