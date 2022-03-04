Is Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest on TV? - Channel, streaming details and team news

Forest have top-six hopes of their own but may have one eye on Monday's FA Cup fifth round clash with Huddersfield Town, with the winner of that game to face Liverpool at home in the quarter finals.
How can I watch?
The Blades' home game against Forest will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football on Friday night.
Coverage begins at 7pm with the action due to get underway at 7.45pm.
The match can also be streamed via NOW TV with daily and monthly passes available which enable access to all 11 Sky Sports channels.
Team news
Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom says that wing-back George Baldock is in the mix to face Forest tonight.
Conor Hourihane, who has been managing another slight issue, is also in the reckoning.
Forest will remain without top goal-scorer Lewis Grabban and will also be without goalkeeper Brice Samba due to suspension while Max Lowe is ineligible to play as he is on loan from the Blades.