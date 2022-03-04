Is Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest on TV? - Channel, streaming details and team news

Forest have top-six hopes of their own but may have one eye on Monday's FA Cup fifth round clash with Huddersfield Town, with the winner of that game to face Liverpool at home in the quarter finals.

How can I watch?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades' home game against Forest will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football on Friday night.

Coverage begins at 7pm with the action due to get underway at 7.45pm.

The match can also be streamed via NOW TV with daily and monthly passes available which enable access to all 11 Sky Sports channels.

Team news

Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom says that wing-back George Baldock is in the mix to face Forest tonight.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Sheffield United host Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane tonight. Picture: PA Wire.

Conor Hourihane, who has been managing another slight issue, is also in the reckoning.