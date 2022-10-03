Is Sheffield United v QPR on TV? Channel, streaming details and form guide

The Blades’ gap to third-placed Reading was also reduced to three points as they beat Huddersfield Town while second-placed Norwich City won narrowly at Blackpool.

On Tuesday, QPR visit Bramall Lane as the Canaries and Reading face other in Berkshire. For those not in attendance at Bramall Lane this evening, here’s how to keep up with the action.

Is it on TV?

Sheffield United welcome QPR to Bramall Lane on Tuesday night. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?

Red Button matches are available on Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the game. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixtures on the red button. The games are NOT available with a daily pass from NOW TV.

Form guide

