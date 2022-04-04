Is Sheffield United v QPR on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

The Blades home form could prove vital in their quest for the top six, with Paul Heckingbottom's side currently without a win in their last five away games after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Stoke City on Saturday.

Victory over QPR at Bramall Lane could fire them back into the play-off spots, after they fell to eighth place on Saturday.

How can I watch?

BACK AT THE LANE: Sheffield United host QPR tomorrow night. Picture: PA Wire.

Sky Sports Football will be broadcasting the game via the red button. Coverage for the 7.45pm kick off begins at 7.40pm.

Can I stream it?

Sky Sports Football customers can watch the fixture on the Sky Sports mobile app when signed in with a valid Sky iD. Midweek Championship games can also be streamed by NOW TV members with a monthly subscription.

Sheffield United will also carry coverage of the game online for a price of £10. It is available to all Blades supporters regardless of where they live, learn more HERE.

Team news

Heckingbottom has confirmed that captain and top-scorer Billy Sharp will not be involved in Tuesday night's game - with the veteran missing for a second successive game.

Oli McBurnie, who also missed Saturday's defeat at Stoke City along with Sharp, will return to the squad after a slight thigh niggle.

Rhian Brewster, Jayden Bogle and Chris Basham are still out but Filip Uremovic could be in line to make his debut after joining from Rubin Kazan.

Andre Gray has returned from international duty with Jamaica and could back back on the front-line in place of Lyndon Dykes.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng missed out again on Saturday and could face a further spell on the sidelines with a thigh problem.