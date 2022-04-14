Is Sheffield United v Reading on TV? Channel, streaming details and form guide

The Blades take on Reading, who sit 21st, knowing they could move as high as fourth if they pick up three points and other results go their way.

The clash against the Royals is the first of two games over the Easter period, as Paul Heckingbottom's side head to Bristol City on Easter Monday in their penultimate away game of the campaign.

Is Sheffield United v Reading on TV?

The fixture will be shown on Sky Sports Football, via the Red Button. Coverage starts at 2.55pm, with the game kicking off at 3pm.

Can I stream it?

Sky Sports Football customers can watch the fixture on the Sky Sports mobile app when signed in with a valid Sky iD. Midweek Championship games can also be streamed by NOW TV members with a monthly subscription.

Form guide

PLAY-OFF AIMS: For Sheffield United. Picture: PA Wire.

Sheffield United: DWLWDL; Reading: LWDWDL

Latest odds