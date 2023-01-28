Is Wrexham AFC v Sheffield United on TV? Is there a replay? TV channel, team news and details

SHEFFIELD UNITED are in FA Cup fourth-round action on Sunday as they make their first trip to the Racecourse Ground since September 2004.

It pits high-fliers in the Championship against the National League's most talked-about club and one with a formidable cup pedigree of yore, to boot.

Small wonder game has been selected by the broadcasters for live coverage.

Is it on TV?

Racecourse Ground, Wrexham.

The game is live on BBC One on Sunday, with coverage starting at 4.15pm ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.

It can also be watched on iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

Team news

Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom will make some changes for the trip to North Wales, but still go fairly strong as his side seeks a place in the last 16 of the competition. He has confirmed that Wales international Adam Davies will start in goal.

Ciaran Clark, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Fleck and Rhian Brewster are sidelined through injury, while Oli McBurnie may not yet be risked from the start.

Wrexham's ranks include goalkeeper Mark Howard, who was the first-choice stopper in the Sheffield United side that reached the FA Cup semi-finals in the 2013-14 season.

Jordan Davies is injured for the Red Dragons, who produced a shock by winning 4-3 at Championship side Coventry City in the previous round of the competition.

Could there be a replay?