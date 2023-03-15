Neil Warnock have the chance to stop Sheffield United winning automatic promotion, or his boyhood club could relegate Huddersfield Town in the final week of the season.

A win for the Blades on Sunday could set up a game with the potential for huge implications.

United, who Warnock supported as a youngster and went on to manage, are hoping to secure promotion to the Premier League for only the second time since he took them there in 2006.

Meanwhile the Terriers are in a fight to avoid relegation from the Championship. They appointed Warnock as their manager for the run-in to try and save them from that fate.

The two teams are due to meet at the John Smith's Stadium on April 22 but the game will be rearranged if Sheffield United beat Blackburn Rovers on Sunday to set up an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley that weekend.

If that were to happen, the trip to West Yorkshire would almost certainly be rearranged for the season's final midweek.

The two weeks after the FA Cup quarter-finals are wiped out by an international break, leaving just five weeks to play their remaining league games – nine for the Blades, eight for the Terriers.

The Easter weekend, when both play on Good Friday and the bank holiday Monday, further complicates things, as does King Charles' coronation on May 6.

MISSION: Huddersfield Town have turned to Neil Warnock to save them from relegation

So it is hard to see the game being rearranged for any time other than the days leading up to the final round of matches, which are on bank holiday Monday May 8.

Ahead of their game in hand at Sunderland, Sheffield United were three points clear of Middlesbrough in the race for automatic promotion.