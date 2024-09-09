ASK Chris Wilder what Jamie Shackleton has brought to Sheffield United and he snaps back with one word: "Personality."

Shackleton, who joined from Leeds United in the summer, was by no means the only player signed to provide a quality manager Wilder felt was seriously lacking in last season's dismal Premier League relegation campaign, and he believes some of its survivors are starting to show it too.

"I have to say I don't think I had a lot of personality in that group last year," says Wilder, who took over in December. "It was a difficult group.

"There's no hiding place in the Premier League, especially when you're not getting results. My personality was in the stands injured, unfortunately, on the treatment table and not on the training ground and in the changing room when you need them.

IMPRESSIVE: Jamie Shackleton, seen picking up an injury against Rotherham United, has impressed Blades boss, Chris Wilder. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"We had to bring personality into the group and we've done that."

Although only 24 and never an Elland Road regular, Wilder saw that in Shackleton, who made a belated debut against Watford before the international break.

Others have had to show more of it too.

"Vini (Souza)'s been allowed to grow,” noted Wilder. “When some senior players have been about at a club for a long time, people look at them and say they're the voice and the opinion.

PERSONALITY: Sheffield United's Jamie Shackleton in his Leeds United days

"(Gustavo) Hamer's personality's coming through, Souza, Callum O'Hare’s. There's some quiet boys and then you've got the (Kieffer) Moores, and (Harry) Souttar and that's what you need.

"Personality is a big thing for us and I thought we showed that against Watford. It had to be a performance full of that.

"You can help in certain ways, you don't stifle that and it's not a library and they're not kids.

"Every time they say something we're not saying 'Shut up, just get on with being a footballer,' you've got to allow them to show their personality.

"There's loads of times we've talked to them about a certain thing from a tactical point of view. We talk to Callum and he says, 'Can we do this?'.