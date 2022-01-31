January transfer window: Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset moves to Serie A on loan

Although his ability has never been in question, fitness issues have dogged the Frenchman since he joined the Blades in the summer of 2019, and with a plethora of strikers available, they have now decided to let him leave for the rest of the season.

When Mousset joined from Bournemouth it was for a then-club record £10m fee and although he produced some memorable moments, just 17 league starts since tells it own story of an as-yet unfulfilled talent. With his contract up at the end of the season, this could be the end of a Blades career which yielded nine goals.

LOAN MOVE: Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset

Four consecutive starts, in November 2019, is the most he has managed so far.

He made just three starts in total last season, and four this, with manager Paul Heckingbottom telling him he needed to lose weight in his last spell out of the side.

Mousset's issues have not just been physical, kept away from the birth of his first child by the 2019 lockdown, and banned for drink-driving last year.

With so many strikers at their disposal and a need to balance the books as they readjust to life outside the Premier League this season, Heckingbottom allowed fellow forward Oli Burke join Millwall on loan.

Rhian Brewster's injury was given as the reason for recalling Daniel Jebbison from his loan at League One Burton Albion, but it gave the leeway for Mousset to move to Italy.