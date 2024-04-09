Jayden Bogle on how Sheffield United have changed for the better since being gunned down by Arsenal

The 8-0 defeat at home to Newcastle United was bigger, but losing 6-0 to Arsenal, with the first four goal inside 25 minutes, was possibly even worse because of the nature of the concessions.

Regardless, the shock treatment had an effect, with the Blades drawing three or their last four matches and showing a lot more fight despite relegation looking inevitable.

"We're going into games believing we can win them," explained wing-back Bogle, scorer of the first of two equalisers in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

"We're fighting on and off the ball as well and creating chances. Defensively we've worked on being more compact and solid as well.

"Since the Arsenal game we got together and become more solid defensively.

"They (the coaching staff) haven't drilled anything into us, they're just speaking to us and letting us know that we have a lot of quality in the team, defensively and going forwards too.

CHANGED MENTALITY: Sheffield United wing-back Jayden Bogle

"We needed to play with more confidence and determination, especially at home as well. How we approach the games and how we start the games is important."

Five of Sheffield United's 16 points this season have come with goals scored in the 87th minute and beyond.

"It just shows we're not going to give up, we worked hard last season to get into the Premier League and it's only right that we keep fighting and giving it everything we've got," said Bogle.

Like the majority of the squad, he is out of contract in the summer, which is a factor too. Manager Chris Wilder revealed on Sunday the club are looking to take up an option to keep Ben Osborn but many more are being told to prove their worth with relegation from the Premier League and the cost-cutting that must follow looking increasingly inevitable.

"Everyone has to play for their careers and do what they can for the team," said Bogle. "You've got to go out and perform. We haven't done that at some times this season but we've got to attack the remaining games and give it all we've got.

"Every player in the dressing room is taking it game by game, no-one's looking towards the end of the season and the summer yet. We're focusing on what we need to do to stay up, not anything else."

Asked about the versatile Osborn, Wilder said: "He's one that gives us everything and one we'll be looking at, he's been excellent since I've came in. I know what he's about, he's a team player.

"If he plays, he plays and if not he gives his best. Those are the players that are really invaluable to have around the place and do a job, wherever it is.

"We've spoken to Ben about extending, he's got an option on his contract and he's one we would like to work with next year."