Jayden Bogle revelling in Sheffield United’s rediscovered intensity

That’s the theory at any rate.

A fine victory at Fulham on December 20 was their fourth win on the trot and maintained newly-appointed manager Paul Heckingbottom’s unblemished 100 per cent record to inspire play-off talk after a moribund start to 2021-22.

Unfortunately, Covid issues at rival clubs also saw United frustratingly kick their heels on three occasions last month with the games against QPR, Preston and Hull City all postponed due to outbreaks at those respective clubs.

Jayden Bogle of Sheffield Utd (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

United’s opening game of 2022 at home to Middlesbrough followed suit late yesterday afternoon, adding to the frustration.

Regardless of the three successive postponements, United head into the new year in a much better place and frame of mind than they could have been with a fair bit of look forward to.

A self-policing dressing room which contains seniority and good characters who have lasted the Championship course previously will ensure that standards are maintained and focus does not dip.

On the pitch, the balance of experience and energy is looking an increasing potent one with United having rediscovered their mojo and front-foot football traits under Paul Heckingbottom.

Jayden Bogle of Sheffield Utd leaves Scott Malone of Millwall (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

On the key word to describe his tenure so far, Jayden Bogle opted for a striking one: intensity.

Bogle said: “It is just the intensity in training which we are taking into games. We obviously had Hecky for a bit last season and he has come in as full-time gaffer now and is doing a great job. It is a good environment at the moment and everyone is enjoying it.

“From the senior boys to the young ones, we’ve upped it and are a much stronger, better team and need to keep getting better.

“It shows how much we have improved. We were defensively solid and dangerous on the counter-attack at Fulham. It shows when you are focused, working hard and everyone is on the right page, then we can achieve good things and it was a massive result. I am sure we can keep the run of results going.

The former Derby defender was a part of a Rams side who reached the play-off final in 2018-19 – coincidentally the same season in which the Blades were promoted – and showed durability and stamina. They lost just once in their final 12 matches of the regular campaign.

Bumps in the road did occur prior to that, but focus was maintained among a group blessed with young up-and-coming players and more seasoned ones, just as the current Blades squad also do.

Playing catch-up on the league front will test the mentality of United, but Bogle is unperturbed. Under Heckingbottom – just like under former manager Chris Wilder – United train like they play. It goes back to that word of intensity.

Bogle added: “I think as long as we are doing the right things and focusing on ourselves and staying in good condition and keep working hard, we should be fine. We know there is going to be a build-up of games, having missed a few already, but we will just focus on ourselves and keep preparing right.

“We will make sure the standards are high in training and we have a good squad and great coaching staff.”

Inactivity since December 20 may have afforded Bogle and his United team-mates some extra time with their loved ones, but it comes with a significant caveat.

Footballers crave routine and playing during the Christmas and New Year period is as much a part of tradition for them as it is to spectators.

Bogle continued: “It is a busy period usually for footballers and we have had a bit more time off to spend with families, but everyone wants to play games and it is frustrating not to.