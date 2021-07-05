John Lundstram joins Rangers after Sheffield United career ends on a low

The Merseysider was a key part of the Blades' ninth-placed Premier League finish in 2019-20, scoring five Premier League goals from midfield, but was the only key figure within that team to reject a new contract as he looked instead to secure a Bosman move.

That has taken him to Steven Gerrard's Rangers

The now-27-year-old was one of a clutch of players who came up from League One to the Premier League with Chris Wilder, after signing him from Oxford United in 2015.

DEPARTURE: John Lundstram

Lundstram was a bit-part player as the Blades won promotion from the Championship in 2019, but a tactical tweak from 3-4-1-2 to 3-5-2 freed up a place in the side, and he and fellow central midfielder John Fleck took advantage of it to score five goals each with their late runs into the box.

In October, Wilder admitted the Blades had given up on their attempts to keep Lundstram at the club.

Whether it was the distraction of that or a wider effect of the team's fortunes, Lundstram could not replicate his form last season, when the Blades finished bottom of the division. Lundstram was limited to 23 league starts and, like Fleck, who was troubled by injuries, did not score all season.

Lundstram's contribution to the Sheffield United success story was an important one, but his final season was a sad way to sign off.

Lundstram's Blades team-mate Kean Bryan is another whose contract has run down, and the Championship club are still waiting to hear if he plans to sign another. Valerien Ismael West Bromwich Albion are one of the clubs thought to be showing an interest.