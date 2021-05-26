Kalvin Phillips and Aaron Ramsdale in England’s Euro 2020 squad but Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford snubbed

England call-up for Aaron Ramsdale of Sheffield United. (Photo by Peter Byrne - Pool/Getty Images)

Capped seven times by his country, Phillips is bidding to become the first Leeds player to represent the Three Lions in a major tournament since the 2002 World Cup, when Nigel Martyn, Danny Mills, Rio Ferdinand and Robbie Fowler were named in the party.

He is one of several players whose fitness will be assessed in the coming days after picking up a shoulder injury late on in United’s 3-1 home win over West Brom on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

England manager Gareth Southgate will wait until next Tuesday before naming his final 26 for the tournament.

England's Euro 2020 squad.

On the situation regarding Phillips, 25, Southgate, whose squad will be put through their paces at a training camp at Middlesbrough’s Rockliffe base, said: “Kalvin Phillips was injured in the 93rd minute on Sunday, we will know more about that and its severity and possible timelines in the next few days.”

Meanwhile, Blades custodian Ramsdale has revealed his shock at his maiden senior call-up.

A previous regular for the England Under-21s, the 23-year-old was named as United’s player of the season before the club’s finale against Burnley.

Posting on Twitter, he said: “No matter what happens in the coming weeks, I am so honoured to be called up to the provisional squad. I’m lost for words.”

Bamford’s outstanding feats in scoring 17 top-flight goals were not enough to earn him inclusion in the provisional squad, with Southgate acknowledging that the forward could look back on a ‘very good’ season.

The only English born player to net more times than Bamford in the top tier was Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, but it was still not enough to score him a place in the party as the 27-year-old was overlooked alongside Southampton forward Danny Ings.

Southgate added: “I think we’ve probably looked at the squad in March, the basis of this squad we had in March and we were very pleased.

“The forwards we’ve selected were with us in March. There’s Danny (Ings) and Patrick Bamford who have had very good seasons – I’ve said that before.

“But we didn’t see any reason to change those positions from the players that did well for us in the games, the three qualifiers we won in March.”