ONE-third of the way through a block of six games which will likely define Sheffield United's direction of travel for the 2025-26 season, Chris Wilder has lift-off.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A precious three points against Watford was backed up with a 3-1 comeback victory at fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday, as United recorded successive league wins for the first time since late March on a night when they moved out of the relegation zone for the first time this term.

Wilder is more concerned with what happens next and then after that. His Blades side face a short turnaround before returning to Lancashire on Friday when they visit Paul Heckingbottom's Preston North End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Win that and United will provide a classic case study in how things can change in a three-game Championship game which appear at regular interludes at this level.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

Wilder, whose side are partway through a run of six matches before the last international break of 2025, said: "They are all huge tests. People don't possibly realise how hard it is to win games of football in this division.

"Blackburn were fighting for their lives and looking for their first home win and we were looking to go two wins on the spin. We had to do a lot of things right, physically, mentally, tactically and technically. We've just got to keep the hammer down.

"I am greedy and want to see us do well and turn it around as quickly as possible. We haven't got time to be a ‘yo-yo’ team and win one and lose one if we want to have a positive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's still a lot of work to be done on the training ground and the attitude since the Hull City game has been outstanding and they have got their rewards with two positive results. But there's still a long way to go."

Sheffield United's Djibril Soumare, who impressed in the win at Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Wilder took time to name-check the performance of young midfielder Djibril Soumare, impressive on the night at Blackburn, while the sight of Callum O'Hare backing up his weekend display by assuming leadership in the absence of Gus Hamer did not pass Wilder by.

He said: "Young players are finding out about me who have not worked with us before. I am delighted for Djibril as he has come in from a loan from a different country and he's finding his feet as well and it was good for him to produce that performance.

"It was a difficult game for Callum because I thought it was a physical game and the referee let a lot of things go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he's a brave boy, takes the ball and wants to create. His work ethic; he never stops running and working for the team, in and out of possession.

"We talked about it at half-time that he needed to show that little bit more quality -- which he obviously has - in goals that he scored like Saturday and at Oxford."

There was also a redemption story for Harrison Burrows, who netted the Blades second after coming on as a substitute to atone for his recent penalty miss at Hull.

“That's a perfect example (of players stepping up), Wilder added.