Key Coventry City defender set to miss Championship clash against Sheffield United

Coventry expect the player, who joined the club in January, to be sidelined for six weeks. He missed the midweek loss to Luton Town after being forced off against Swansea City last weekend.

City manager Mark Robins revealed that scans had shown significant muscle tears in the player's hip. Bidwell was not showing any symptoms of pain, with the length of the injury lay-off coming as a surprise.

“It’s a strange one because Jake is out for about six weeks,” said Robins.

INJURY BLOW: For Coventry City and manager Mark Robins. Picture: Getty Images.

“He’s suffered bilateral adductor tears and he’s got no symptoms and no pain. He feels like he could train but he has got two significant tears.

“So it’s really strange and we will have to have a look at it again, certainly revisit it in terms of re-scanning it in a day or two. But it’s a blow for him and us.”

Jodi Jones is again doubtful for Saturday's hosts after further problems with the knee injury that has troubled him in recent weeks. Centre-back Dominic Hyam is expected to be available after recovering from a concussion suffered in training.

Blades midfielder John Fleck will miss out after being forced off with a groin injury in the first half of Tuesday’s emphatic win over Middlesbrough.

SIDELINED: Jake Bidwell. Picture: Getty Images.

Charlie Goode has served his three-game suspension but is ruled out after he injured his knee training. George Baldock is also close to returning from a knock.