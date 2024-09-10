Key figure in Sheffield United's rise up divisions finds new League Two home
The 33-year-old midfielder has joined League Two Chesterfield after a successful trial.
Fleck was a crucial part of the Blades team which went from League One to ninth in the Premier League in the space of four seasons under Chris Wilder having joined on a free transfer from Coventry City in 2016.
The Blades released five stalwarts of that team in the summer, in Chris Basham, John Egan, Oliver Norwood, George Baldock and, more reluctantly, Oli McBurnie.
But Fleck, who fractured his leg in 2022 and 2023 was let go in January, to join Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer.
His bad luck with injuries continued at Ewood Park, suffering a shin injury 17 minutes into his debut which required surgery.
The short-term deal he signed until the end of the season was not renewed despite manager John Eustace insisting the door was "not closed" on a return.
Fleck trained briefly with Celtic but since the transfer window closed he has been working with the Spireites, promoted back to the Football League in the summer, and has now agreed a deal until the end of the season. Out-of-contract players are able to sign for clubs at any time.
The Scotland international, whose final Blades appearance was in Wilder's first game back at the club in December, could return to South Yorkshire at the end of September, when Chesterfield are due at Doncaster Rovers.
Republic of Ireland defender Egan has won a contract until the end of the season after missing most of the last campaign through injury, rupturing his Achilles at West Ham United last September.
The 31-year-old impressed on trial.
McBurnie joined Las Palmas in Spain, Baldock signed for Panathinaikos in Greece, Norwood moved to League One Stockport County, Basham has unofficially called time on his career.
