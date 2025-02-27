Latest EFL TV changes: New Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City kick-offs and the Sheffield United pair who could be hardest hit
Hull's relegation six-pointer against Luton Town remains on March 29, but will now kick off at 12.30pm. So Will Huddersfield’s League One game at play-off rivals Charlton Athletic, and Bradford’s League Two trip to Accrington Stanley. All three will be shown on Sky Sports Plus.
The Tigers are three points but only one place outside the relegation zone having lost their game in hand at Cardiff City on Tuesday.
The Hatters are bottom of the table, and in danger of following Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland in going from Premier League to League One the space of just over a year.
The Blades are of interest to Sky Sports for much more positive reasons, challenging as they are for promotion and perhaps even the title.
The latter aim took a dent when they lost at home to Leeds United on Monday, widening the gap between the Yorkshire teams to five points. Perhaps more pertinently, they are two ahead of third-placed Burnley with 12 games to play.
The final round of March games comes on the back of an international break, meaning some Blades and Coventry players will have very little time on the training ground to prepare, as was the case for October’s Friday-night game for Chris Wilder’s side at Elland Road.
Having received clearance to play for them in December, Hamza Choudhury is in Bangladesh's provisional squad for their Asian Cup qualifier in India, which will be payed in Shillong on Tuesday afternoon UK time. Ben Brereton Diaz's Chile host Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier at midnight on Wednesday.
Choudhury was born in Loughborough to a Grenadian father and Bangladeshi mother.
Whereas the Football League's television fixtures for the first half of the season were announced en masse in July, as games become more (or less) critical to issues of promotion or relegation, TV changes are being announced on a weekly basis.
But it has been confirmed that the final weekend of Championship fixtures will kick off at 12.30pm on May 3.
