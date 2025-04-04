All three managers in the Championship title race know what it takes to win promotion, and Daniel Farke has seen what it looks like when Leeds United fall apart.

But both he and his Sheffield United counterpart Chris Wilder believe they have seen the mentality that can get their squads over the line in a tight scrap with Burnley.

Leeds and Burnley go first on Saturday, playing at Luton Town and Coventry City respectively in 12.30pm kick-offs, before the Blades run out at 3pm at Oxford United.

As the only team to drop points last weekend, having won only one of their last five matches, and with memories of past collapses, including last year’s, the pressure will arguably be greatest on Leeds with Wilder sensing his team going up a gear.

Farke has doubled down on his comment after the 2-2 draw with Swansea City that he is "100 per cent convinced" Leeds will play in next season's Premier League.

"I've won the title and promotion in different leagues five times and it's always the same," said Farke, who won the Championship twice as Norwich City manager.

"You get a good feeling (for) if you have a team who will make it and get promoted or if something's missing.

"I wouldn't speak about it if I wasn't 100 per cent convinced but I know how tight they are together and they have the right mentality.

"At this stage of the season you can't guarantee you will finish in the top two. We have strong opponents in Sheffield (United) and Burnley. Sunderland are an outside chance.

"We have a great chance to finish in the top two and if not, then (win) the play-offs. There is not one doubt in my head."

In 2019, Farke and Wilder were beneficiaries of a Leeds collapse motivating the German now.

"The second year I came to Elland Road (as a manager, in 2019), Leeds and Norwich were in a promotion battle,” he recalled. "Leeds were in position one, a three-point gap to Norwich and even more to position three (Sheffield United).

"Everyone (at Leeds) had the sense if we beat Norwich, the race is over and we are promoted. Elland Road was packed with all the white scarves and everyone singing Marching on Together.

"We had the better ending to the season with Norwich and perhaps the feeling was they were a bit nervous and over-motivated.

"Norwich won the game and in the weeks after the feeling was Leeds fall apart. I was struggling to explain it because they had a really good coach with Marcelo (Bielsa). I liked that Norwich team but Leeds had by far the better side, the better players.

"The feeling was everyone around the club was so nervous and panicking because they lost one game but they still had the best team and a top coach, they still had the best position. Why does everyone get so nervous and try to change everything?

"I was thinking one day I would like to come back and help this club to be a bit calmer and more positive and bit more believing. This is why I wanted to sign three years ago.”

Wilder, whose team went top by beating Coventy City last weekend, says he also sees a "glint in the eye" he recognises from 2019.