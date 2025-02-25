Leeds United v Sheffield United player ratings from the goalkeeping shocker to the rampaging left-back

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 25th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Leeds United came out winners in a high-quality game at Elland Road.

The 3-1 scoreline was slightly misleading, but Leeds will feel they deserved to win after weathering an early storm and only conceding Illan Meslier’s own goal.

Sheffield United (4-2-3-1)

Michael Cooper – some big saves, including a brilliant one which led to the corner Leeds scored their second from 8

Harry Clarke – under-protected but he was given lots of problems by Manor Solomon before his half-time substitution 5

Anel Ahmedhodzic – did a solid job defensively keeping Joel Piroe quiet until right at the end 6

Jack Robinson – his long throw-ins caused Illan Meslier problems and allowed his team to continue their momentum 6

Harrison Burrows – beaten too easily by Daniel James for the equaliser 6

ATTACKING RAIDS: Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
ATTACKING RAIDS: Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Sydie Peck – good in midfield and kept up the pressure on Meslier with his set-piece deliveries 7

Vinicius Souza – combative and good in possession 7

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – did not help Clarke enough 6

Callum O'Hare – hit the crossbar in the build-up to the opening goal 6

ENERGY: Sheffield United's Tyrese Campbell hugs manager Chris Wilder as he is substituted (Image: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire)
ENERGY: Sheffield United's Tyrese Campbell hugs manager Chris Wilder as he is substituted (Image: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire)

Ben Brereton Diaz – played some very good passes but Junior Firpo got away from him into dangerous areas, including for the equaliser 6

Tyrese Campbell – outstanding in the first half with his energy and involvement 8

Substitutes:

Hamza Choudhury (for Clarke, HT) – did a good job as an auxiliary right-back 6

Gustavo Hamer (for Rak-Sakyi, 59) – took a risk with some loose tackles, but only picked up the one booking 4

Tom Cannon (for Campbell, 59) – struggled to make an impact 4

Tom Davies (for Brereton Diaz, 73) – did a job wide on the right 5

Kieffer Moore (for O'Hare, 90+3) – N/A

Not used: McCallum, Holding, Brewster, Faxon.

Leeds United (4-2-3-1)

Illan Meslier – made dealing with the early Sheffield United onslaught even harder with an uncertain display and an own goal 4

Jayden Bogle – unable to continue his excellent form but did not buckle under the inevitable abuse either 6

Joe Rodon – a real rock at the back 7

Pascal Struijk – another big contribution at a corner 8

Junior Firpo – brilliant going forward in the second half 8

Ilia Gruev – an important goalline clearance but wasteful in possession 6

Ao Tanaka – such a precisely-measured header to give Leeds the lead 7

Daniel James – unlucky not to win a penalty as he pestered the Blades' back line 7

Brenden Aaronson – no surprise his ineffective performance was cut short 5

Manor Solomon – looked the biggest threat as the first half for on, quieter in the second 7

Joel Piroe – quiet for most of the game, then scored again 7

Substitutes:

Joe Rothwell (for Gruev, 58) – helped Leeds in midfield 6

Mateo Joseph (for Piroe, 58) – missed his one good chance 5

Willy Gnonto (for Solomon, 83) – forced some good saves, including the one that produced the corner Tanaka scored from 6

Sam Byram (for Bogle, 90+4) – N/A

Not used: Ramazani, Guilavogui, Schmidt, Darlow, Debayo.

