Leeds United v Sheffield United player ratings from the goalkeeping shocker to the rampaging left-back
The 3-1 scoreline was slightly misleading, but Leeds will feel they deserved to win after weathering an early storm and only conceding Illan Meslier’s own goal.
Sheffield United (4-2-3-1)
Michael Cooper – some big saves, including a brilliant one which led to the corner Leeds scored their second from 8
Harry Clarke – under-protected but he was given lots of problems by Manor Solomon before his half-time substitution 5
Anel Ahmedhodzic – did a solid job defensively keeping Joel Piroe quiet until right at the end 6
Jack Robinson – his long throw-ins caused Illan Meslier problems and allowed his team to continue their momentum 6
Harrison Burrows – beaten too easily by Daniel James for the equaliser 6
Sydie Peck – good in midfield and kept up the pressure on Meslier with his set-piece deliveries 7
Vinicius Souza – combative and good in possession 7
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – did not help Clarke enough 6
Callum O'Hare – hit the crossbar in the build-up to the opening goal 6
Ben Brereton Diaz – played some very good passes but Junior Firpo got away from him into dangerous areas, including for the equaliser 6
Tyrese Campbell – outstanding in the first half with his energy and involvement 8
Substitutes:
Hamza Choudhury (for Clarke, HT) – did a good job as an auxiliary right-back 6
Gustavo Hamer (for Rak-Sakyi, 59) – took a risk with some loose tackles, but only picked up the one booking 4
Tom Cannon (for Campbell, 59) – struggled to make an impact 4
Tom Davies (for Brereton Diaz, 73) – did a job wide on the right 5
Kieffer Moore (for O'Hare, 90+3) – N/A
Not used: McCallum, Holding, Brewster, Faxon.
Leeds United (4-2-3-1)
Illan Meslier – made dealing with the early Sheffield United onslaught even harder with an uncertain display and an own goal 4
Jayden Bogle – unable to continue his excellent form but did not buckle under the inevitable abuse either 6
Joe Rodon – a real rock at the back 7
Pascal Struijk – another big contribution at a corner 8
Junior Firpo – brilliant going forward in the second half 8
Ilia Gruev – an important goalline clearance but wasteful in possession 6
Ao Tanaka – such a precisely-measured header to give Leeds the lead 7
Daniel James – unlucky not to win a penalty as he pestered the Blades' back line 7
Brenden Aaronson – no surprise his ineffective performance was cut short 5
Manor Solomon – looked the biggest threat as the first half for on, quieter in the second 7
Joel Piroe – quiet for most of the game, then scored again 7
Substitutes:
Joe Rothwell (for Gruev, 58) – helped Leeds in midfield 6
Mateo Joseph (for Piroe, 58) – missed his one good chance 5
Willy Gnonto (for Solomon, 83) – forced some good saves, including the one that produced the corner Tanaka scored from 6
Sam Byram (for Bogle, 90+4) – N/A
Not used: Ramazani, Guilavogui, Schmidt, Darlow, Debayo.
