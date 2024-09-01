Lots of Sheffield United sevens as player ratings reflect a characterful victory

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 1st Sep 2024, 17:11 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 17:37 BST
Sheffield United got their first home league win of 2024 against Watford on Sunday – but it was far from easy.

The Blades deserved it, but they were made to work very hard for it.

Michael CooperWatford's threat did not amount to much work for him 6

Alfie Gilchrist – a proper defender - not always a given in modern full-backs 7

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Kieffer Moore of Sheffield United misses a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United FC and Watford FC at Bramall Lane on September 01, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Kieffer Moore of Sheffield United misses a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United FC and Watford FC at Bramall Lane on September 01, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Kieffer Moore of Sheffield United misses a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United FC and Watford FC at Bramall Lane on September 01, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Anel Ahmedhodzic – one run to track Vakoun Bayo and thundering tackle drew a standing ovation 7

Harry Souttar – a game for the big centre-back 7

Harrison Burrows – moved to left wing late on 7

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – a real threat down the right until he was substituted to lock things down 7

Oliver Arblaster – won the penalty in another good display 7

Vinicius Souza – ran himself into cramp 7

Gutavo Hamer – always capable of making something happen 7

Callum O'Hare – behind the goal and should have had a penalty at the end of the first half 8

Kieffer Moore – saw his penalty saved and should have squared a great chance in the final 10 minutes 5

Substitutes:

Jamie Shackleton (for Gilchrist, 59) – his first contribution was a terrible pass but went on to have a decent debut at right-back 6

Sam McCallum (for Burrows, 64) – lovely ball down the line for Moore 6

Sydie Peck (for O'Hare, 87) – shot at the goalkeeper in the last move of the game N/A

Rhian Brewster (for Moore, 87) – N/A

Not used: Davies, Campbell, Norrington-Davies, One, Sachdev.

