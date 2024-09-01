Lots of Sheffield United sevens as player ratings reflect a characterful victory
Michael Cooper – Watford's threat did not amount to much work for him 6
Alfie Gilchrist – a proper defender - not always a given in modern full-backs 7
Anel Ahmedhodzic – one run to track Vakoun Bayo and thundering tackle drew a standing ovation 7
Harry Souttar – a game for the big centre-back 7
Harrison Burrows – moved to left wing late on 7
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – a real threat down the right until he was substituted to lock things down 7
Oliver Arblaster – won the penalty in another good display 7
Vinicius Souza – ran himself into cramp 7
Gutavo Hamer – always capable of making something happen 7
Callum O'Hare – behind the goal and should have had a penalty at the end of the first half 8
Kieffer Moore – saw his penalty saved and should have squared a great chance in the final 10 minutes 5
Substitutes:
Jamie Shackleton (for Gilchrist, 59) – his first contribution was a terrible pass but went on to have a decent debut at right-back 6
Sam McCallum (for Burrows, 64) – lovely ball down the line for Moore 6
Sydie Peck (for O'Hare, 87) – shot at the goalkeeper in the last move of the game N/A
Rhian Brewster (for Moore, 87) – N/A
Not used: Davies, Campbell, Norrington-Davies, One, Sachdev.
