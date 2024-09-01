Lots of Sheffield United sevens as player ratings reflect a characterful victory

Sheffield United got their first home league win of 2024 against Watford on Sunday – but it was far from easy.

Michael Cooper – Watford's threat did not amount to much work for him 6

Alfie Gilchrist – a proper defender - not always a given in modern full-backs 7

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Kieffer Moore of Sheffield United misses a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United FC and Watford FC at Bramall Lane on September 01, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Anel Ahmedhodzic – one run to track Vakoun Bayo and thundering tackle drew a standing ovation 7

Harry Souttar – a game for the big centre-back 7

Harrison Burrows – moved to left wing late on 7

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – a real threat down the right until he was substituted to lock things down 7

Oliver Arblaster – won the penalty in another good display 7

Vinicius Souza – ran himself into cramp 7

Gutavo Hamer – always capable of making something happen 7

Callum O'Hare – behind the goal and should have had a penalty at the end of the first half 8

Kieffer Moore – saw his penalty saved and should have squared a great chance in the final 10 minutes 5

Substitutes:

Jamie Shackleton (for Gilchrist, 59) – his first contribution was a terrible pass but went on to have a decent debut at right-back 6

Sam McCallum (for Burrows, 64) – lovely ball down the line for Moore 6

Sydie Peck (for O'Hare, 87) – shot at the goalkeeper in the last move of the game N/A

Rhian Brewster (for Moore, 87) – N/A