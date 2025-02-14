Luton Town v Sheffield United: How changing culture and formation was key to Chris Wilder's Blades revival

Luton Town versus Sheffield United on Saturday pits the team bottom of the Championship against the side in second.

Had you said that when the fixtures were published in June, many might have thought it would be the Hatters pushing for promotion, the Blades struggling to turn around their negative momentum.

Where Luton picked up plaudits for the way they fought – unsuccessfully – against Premier League relegation last season, all Chris Wilder's team collected was a string of unwanted records as they finished adrift at the bottom. Yet it is the Yorkshire club that has transformed its fortunes this season.

Wilder thinks a change of formation to 4-2-3-1 played an important part in creating an air of freshness around a club that had gone stale.

Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield United, after their win over Middlesbrough in midweek (Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

"The majority of these players had not been involved so there was the freshness of a pre-season, and a reset from a supporters' point of view as well," he argues.

"Some (Blades supporters) would have thought we'd be seventh, eighth or ninth, in and around the play-offs, some would say mid-table or lower and there'd be a certain section who would have thought we’d be in the bottom three.

"I thought it was important we changed the way we played, as well. The club needed that, the supporters needed that.

"And their attitude to the new players was important. We built off the back of it.

Chris Wilder and Alan Knill oversaw a change of formation this season at Sheffield United (Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

"The characters that were involved last season – Robbo (Jack Robinson), big character, Gus (Hamer), big character, Vini (Souza), big character – came back flying and set the standard from day one."

But of course the opening day of the season was far from day one of Wilder's second spell as manager of his beloved club.

The Sheffielder returned in December 2023, but admitted with his team locked in a losing relegation fight, there was a limit to how soon he could make all the cultural changes he wanted to.

"I didn't manage in the way I would have liked to," said Wilder, whose last Premier League away win came at Luton last February. "At times I was babysitting and coaxing, a different approach until I knew I had that opportunity (to change things in the summer).

"No criticism of the (then-)manager (Paul Heckingbottom) or the coaching staff but the team was not set up to have a positive season and nobody really liked the look of what we were doing.

"The summer gave me the chance to put the stamp back on the group in so many ways."

On the change of shape having built his first Blades team around an innovative 3-5-2 formation, Wilder said: "I thought it was important for the supporters and maybe for myself, Al (Knill, his assistant) and the coaches as well, to do something a bit different.

"We always had that in our minds.

"We came back and played 4-3-3 a couple of times (in the Premier League), we just didn't have maybe the personnel to play it as we would have liked."

Hamer and January signing Tom Cannon are struggling with problems picked up in Wednesday's home win over Middlesbrough.

Cannon is the most expensive signing the Blades have made outside of the Premier League, but is yet to score a goal for them after four appearances.

He came off in midweek with an ankle injury.

"We're giving both him and Gus as much time as possible to get on the bus," said Wilder.

"Tom rolled his ankle in the first five minutes but what I will say is he had to be dragged off at half-time. The medical guys made a decision on that, not Tom.

"He was in a bit of discomfort and pain but these things can settle down pretty quickly. Hopefully they will do."

Hamer lasted 82 minutes.

"Gus was flagged up pretty early in the game, when he first went down," said Wilder. "We're hoping it's not too serious.