Man arrested in connection with Oli McBurnie incident

Oli McBurnie.

North Yorkshire Police said the man was being questioned in connection with an assault in Knaresborough on Saturday which left a 21-year-old man with facial injuries.

Footage of the incident, which has been viewed more than a million times, shows a short confrontation and shouting, during which a mobile phone appears to be knocked out of someone’s hand before it is stamped on.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 24-year-old man from Knaresborough has been arrested in connection with an incident, which involved another man being assaulted.

“The 21-year-old victim sustained facial injuries during the incident, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday May 8 on High Street in Knaresborough.

“The 24-year-old arrested man remains in custody at this time.”

Sheffield United – who signed 24-year-old Scotland striker McBurnie for £17.5 million in 2019 – said it was investigating the incident on Monday.

The relegated Premier League club said in a statement: “Officials at Sheffield United are aware of the video circulating on social media and are currently investigating.”