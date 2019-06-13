Manchester City and Liverpool make for a tough festive period on Sheffield United’s Premier League return

SHEFFIELD UNITED start their Premier League adventure with a reunion with former player David Brooks - having been handed a seaside trip to Bournemouth in their first outing of the new season on August 10.

Bramall Lane is scheduled to stage its top-flight opener seven days later against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace on August 17 - the first Premier League fixture at S2 since that infamous relegation-confirming game with Wigan in May, 2007.

Chris Wilder’s side face Harry Maguire’s Leicester City on August 24 and end August with a tough trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

The highlight of September sees United welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on September 28 and Arsenal are the marquee visitors to Bramall Lane in October, with the Gunners visiting South Yorkshire on October 19.

The following month, Manchester United head to the Steel City for a glamour appointment on November 23.

United have been handed home comforts on Boxing Day when they host Watford and two days later, they head to champions Manchester City to see out 2019.

The New Year starts with a tough trip to Anfield on New Year’s Day - a daunting month which sees the Blades head to Arsenal (January 18) and host Manchester City (January 21).

The run-in saw the Blades host Tottenham on April 4 - they make their first trip to Spurs’ new stadium on November 9 - and welcome Chelsea on April 25.

Wilder’s side end their season with two away trips in their last three matches.

After visiting Leicester on May 2, United host Everton in their final home league fixture seven days later before ending their season on the south coast at Southampton (May 17).

SHEFFIELD UNITED - Premier League fixtures:

Sat Aug 10 Bournemouth A

Wed Aug 14 Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 17 Crystal Palace H

Sat Aug 24 Leicester City H

Wed Aug 28 Carabao Cup Two

Sat Aug 31 Chelsea A

Sat Sep 7 International date

Sat Sep 14 Southampton H

Sat Sep 21 Everton A

Wed Sep 25 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 28 Liverpool H

Sat Oct 5 Watford A

Sat Oct 12 International Date

Sat Oct 19 Arsenal H

Sat Oct 26 West Ham United A

Wed Oct 30 Carabao Cup Four

Sat Nov 2 Burnley H

Sat Nov 9 Tottenham A Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 16 International date

Sat Nov 23 Manchester United H

Sat Nov 30 Wolverhampton A Emirates FA Cup 2

Tue Dec 3 Newcastle United H

Sat Dec 7 Norwich City A

Sat Dec 14 Aston Villa H

Wed Dec 18 Carabao Cup Five

Sat Dec 21 Brighton A

Thu Dec 26 Watford H

Sat Dec 28 Manchester City A

Wed Jan 1 Liverpool A

Sat Jan 4 Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed Jan 8 Carabao Cup semi-final (1)

Sat Jan 11 West Ham United H

Sat Jan 18 Arsenal A

Tue Jan 21 Manchester City H

Sat Jan 25 Emirates FA Cup 4

Wed Jan 29 Carabao Cup semi-final (2)

Sat Feb 1 Crystal Palace A

Sat Feb 8 Bournemouth H Matches to be played 8th or 15th February

Sat Feb 22 Brighton H

Sat Feb 29 Aston Villa A

Sun Mar 1 Carabao Cup Final

Wed Mar 4 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 7 Norwich City H

Sat Mar 14 Newcastle United A

Sat Mar 21 Manchester United A Emirates FA Cup quarter-final

Sat Mar 28 International date

Sat Apr 4 Tottenham Hotspur H

Sat Apr 11 Burnley A

Sat Apr 18 Wolverhampton H Emirates FA Cup semi-final

Sat Apr 25 Chelsea H

Sat May 2 Leicester City A

Sat May 9 Everton H

Sun May 17 Southampton A

Sat May 23 Emirates FA Cup Final